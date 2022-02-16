KP local govt polls spotlighted ballot rejections issue: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said the recently concluded first phase of local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa again brought to light the issue of a high number of ballot rejections due to double stamping.

In a tweet, Khan said the same problem was highlighted in the judicial commission report on the 2013 general elections.

پختونخوا کےبلدیاتی انتخابات میں دوہرے نشان کےباعث مسترد ووٹوں کامسئلہ پھر سے سامنےآیاہے۔2013 کےعدالتی کمیشن کی رپورٹ میں بھی اسکی نشاندہی کی گئی تھی۔مخالف امیدوار کےووٹوں کومسترد کروا کر انتخاب میں دھاندلی کی صلاحیت ان وجوہات میں سےایک ہےجن کےباعث اسٹیٹس کو EVMs کی مخالفت کرتاہے۔ pic.twitter.com/q4mVQE5XFn — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 16, 2022

He said the ability to manipulate elections through getting the opponent party’s votes rejected is one of the reasons the status quo is opposing the proposed Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) candidate Umar Amin Gandapur grabbed the Dera Ismail Khan mayor seat by defeating Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) candidate Muhammad Kafeel Nizami by over 20,000 votes.

According to unofficial results of all 296 polling stations, Gandapur secured 63,753 votes while the JUI’s Kafeel Nizami bagged only 38,891 votes.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate Faisal Karim Kundi remained third with 32,788 votes.