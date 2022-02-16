NATIONAL

KP local govt polls spotlighted ballot rejections issue: Imran

By Staff Report
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan arrives to speak during the 74th Session of the General Assembly at UN Headquarters in New York on September 27, 2019. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said the recently concluded first phase of local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa again brought to light the issue of a high number of ballot rejections due to double stamping.

In a tweet, Khan said the same problem was highlighted in the judicial commission report on the 2013 general elections.

He said the ability to manipulate elections through getting the opponent party’s votes rejected is one of the reasons the status quo is opposing the proposed Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) candidate Umar Amin Gandapur grabbed the Dera Ismail Khan mayor seat by defeating Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) candidate Muhammad Kafeel Nizami by over 20,000 votes.

According to unofficial results of all 296 polling stations, Gandapur secured 63,753 votes while the JUI’s Kafeel Nizami bagged only 38,891 votes.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate Faisal Karim Kundi remained third with 32,788 votes.

Staff Report

