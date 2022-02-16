World

France to return 15 artworks stolen from Jews during WWII

By Ahmad Saad
France's Culture Minister Roselyne Bachelot gestures as she leaves the weekly cabinet meeting at The Elysee Presidential Palace in Paris on February 15, 2022. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP) (Photo by LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP via Getty Images)

PARIS: The French senate approved the return of 15 artworks looted from Jews during World War II, as part of efforts by the government to accelerate restitutions.

The vote authorises public museums holding the works, including the world-famous Musée d’Orsay in Paris, to hand over the property to the heirs of the original owners.

French Culture Minister Roselyne Bachelot welcomed the “historic” move.

It was the first time in 70 years that the French government had made serious steps to return artworks “that were acquired in troubling circumstances during the occupation because of anti-Semitic persecution”, she said.

She called the legislation a “first stage” in returning objects “still being conserved in public collections — objects that ought not, and should never have been there”.

The Senate approved the bill, after it cleared the lower house of parliament in late January. Now, all it requires is the signature of President Emmanuel Macron to enter into force.

Thousands of paintings by some of the world’s most famous artists were looted or forcibly acquired during the Nazi occupation of France.

Since the end of the conflict, they have been kept in custody by public museums such as the Louvre and Musée d’Orsay in Paris.

Klimt to be returned

In 2018, the government set up a special unit to try to track down the heirs of the owners, rather than waiting for them to come forward, in what was a bid to speed up the process.

One of the paintings set to be returned is titled “Rose bushes under trees” by Gustav Klimt. Currently held by the Musée d’Orsay, it is the only painting by the Austrian master owned by the French state.

It was acquired in 1980, but subsequent research has shown it was forcibly sold by Austrian collector Eleonore Stiasny in Vienna in 1938 before she was deported and killed.

In December, another four works of looted art were returned to their Jewish owner’s legal heirs.

The watercolours and drawings by French 19th-century artists were seized in 1940 from businessman Moïse Levi de Benzion.

Until these four works were returned, only 169 artworks had been restored to their owners since 1951 out of an estimated 2,200 held by the French state.

The French culture ministry estimates that a total of 100,000 artworks were seized in France during the war, when the country was administered by the Nazis and an anti-Semitic French collaborationist regime.

In November, France handed back 26 treasures looted from the West African nation of Benin during the colonial era, part of a separate pledge by Macron to restore some artworks to the continent.

Previous articleRonaldo strikes as Manchester United climb back into top four
Ahmad Saad
The writer is a member of staff.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

18 dead in storms near Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro: firefighters

RIO DE JANEIRO: Landslides and flooding triggered by heavy rainfall killed at least 18 people Tuesday in a tourist town in the hills above...
Read more
NATIONAL

Altaf Hussain found ‘not guilty’ of encouraging terrorism in Karachi

LONDON: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Altaf Hussain has been found not guilty of encouraging terrorism in Karachi from London contrary to section...
Read more
World

China calls US splitting Afghan money ‘robbery’

ISTANBUL: China on Tuesday called the US decision to split Afghan reserves a “robbery” and urged Washington to return the money to Afghans. The US stole money from...
Read more
World

Iran says nuclear deal ‘at hand’ but sanctions must be ‘truly lifted’

Iran has said an agreement to revive a 2015 nuclear deal with world powers was "at hand," but insisted that sanctions be "truly lifted"...
Read more
NATIONAL

Time of take a fresh look at Kashmir strategy; say experts

ISLAMABAD: Speakers at a webinar on Kashmir conflict called for taking a fresh look at the strategy for highlighting the dispute and the atrocities...
Read more
World

Russia says pulling back some forces from Ukraine border

Russia said on Tuesday it was pulling back some of its forces near the Ukrainian border to their bases, in what would be the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.