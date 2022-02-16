Sports

Ronaldo strikes as Manchester United climb back into top four

By AFP

LONDON: Cristiano Ronaldo ended his goalscoring drought on Tuesday as Manchester United recovered from an insipid first-half display to beat 10-man Brighton 2-0 and clamber back into the Premier League top four.

The match dramatically changed complexion early in the second half, with Ronaldo scoring his first goal in 2022 before Lewis Dunk was sent off three minutes later.

But the home side wasted chances to double their lead until Bruno Fernandes sealed the points deep into stoppage time.

Ralf Rangnick’s team had acquired the damaging habit of squandering leads, dropping vital points against lowly Burnley and Southampton and also exiting the FA Cup.

United have struggled to find consistency and fluency under their German interim manager and again failed to impose themselves against Brighton in a flat atmosphere at Old Trafford.

Anthony Elanga and Fred came into the starting line-up for Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford, with Raphael Varane also missing out due to illness.

Jadon Sancho was denied early on, but the hosts created precious little as Brighton controlled the game, enjoying nearly 60 percent of possession in the first half.

David de Gea was forced into a spectacular save to keep out a Jakub Moder header.

The half-time whistle drew boos from a frustrated home crowd, with United fortunate to be level at 0-0.

United took the lead in the 51st minute when Scott McTominay tackled Yves Bissouma and the ball broke to Ronaldo, who darted forwards, cutting past Adam Webster and firing beyond goalkeeper Robert Sanchez from the edge of the box.

Things got even better for United soon after as Elanga’s pace caught out Dunk, who brought down the teenager 25 yards out.

Referee Peter Bankes showed a yellow card to the Brighton captain, only to change it to red after reviewing the foul on the advice of the video assistant referee.

United, who had lost first-half leads in three consecutive matches in all competitions, were now on top but they failed to force home their advantage.

They almost paid for their profligacy when Moder beat De Gea but saw his shot cannon back off the crossbar in the 78th minute.

Former United player Danny Welbeck flashed a late header just high as the home side breathed a sigh of relief.

United had a nervy finish to the game but wrapped up the victory in the 97th minute.

Substitute Pogba took a quick free-kick and Fernandes collected the ball inside his own half and raced forward before firing home.

The three points lift United into the fourth Champions League qualification spot, two points ahead of West Ham and four behind third-placed Chelsea, who have a game in hand.

Arsenal, Wolves and Tottenham are also within striking distance of the top four and all have games in hand.

Previous article18 dead in storms near Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro: firefighters
Next articleFrance to return 15 artworks stolen from Jews during WWII
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Beijing Olympics 2022: Russia’s Valieva aims for second Olympic title

BEIJING: Teenage Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva will attempt to win a second Beijing Olympics title on Thursday in the next chapter of a doping scandal which...
Read more
Sports

HBL PSL 7: Wasim issues clarification over Babar ‘scolding’ scene

Karachi Kings president and former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram on Thursday issued a clarification over his conversation with franchise skipper Babar Azam during their...
Read more
Sports

Saqib Mahmood pulls out of PSL for national duty

Peshawar Zalmi pacer Saqib Mahmood has pulled out of the ongoing seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) as he has been named...
Read more
Sports

Pakistani players start training ahead of Test series against Australia

A training camp for available Test players started in Karachi today ahead of the Pakistan-Australia Test series. Seven players from the Karachi Kings squad and...
Read more
Sports

Gisin rode ‘craziest rollercoaster’ on way to Olympic gold

BEIJING: Michelle Gisin reflected on "the craziest rollercoaster" having battled back from illness to win Beijing Olympic gold in the alpine combined on Thursday. The...
Read more
Sports

England’s Mahmood relishing chance to make Test debut in West Indies

LONDON: England fast bowler Saqib Mahmood said he is relishing the opportunity of earning his first Test cap in the upcoming tour of the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistani MPs’ plane was denied Kabul landing due to political reasons:...

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Thursday said that a plane carrying Pakistani lawmakers was not allowed to land in Kabul last year due...

Murad says he was targeted for being from middle class

Saudi army chief makes ‘historic’ visit to India

Pakistan Navy’s maritime exercise Seaspark-2022 begins in Karachi

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.