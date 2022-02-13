PIA hunts for new boss after outgoing CEO turns down extension

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is looking for a new chief executive officer (CEO) to replace Arshad Malik after he refused to go beyond his constitutional tenure of office.

Reports citing sources suggested that a recent meeting of the airline’s board of directors decided to give Malik an extension. But when Malik, whose three-year term expires on April 25, was approached to offer the same, he turned it down.

Malik served in the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) for over four decades, during which he rose to the rank of Air Marshal. Prior to joining PIA, he was serving as the vice chief of air staff.

He is a recipient of the Hilal-i-Imtiaz (M), Sitara-i-Imtaiz (M) and Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (M).

Those with knowledge of the process say Malik was offered the extension because those most likely to replace him were not yet seen as being suitable for the job.

The airline has also advertised the position.

According to the eligibility criteria, the candidate must be in possession of a 20-year of experience in the field of civil aviation and should also have a degree in aviation management and engineering sciences.

Interested candidates can submit their proposals to the flag carrier by February 28.