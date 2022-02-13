NATIONAL

Result-oriented measures taken to control environmental changes: minister

By Staff Report
In this picture taken on February 23, 2020, officials of the Agriculture Department on a tractor spray pesticides to kill locusts as a farmer works in a field in Pipli Pahar village in Pakistan's central Punjab province. - Pakistan's farmers are struggling to combat the worst locust plague in nearly three decades as insect swarms decimate entire harvests in the country's agricultural heartlands and send food prices soaring. (Photo by ARIF ALI / AFP) / To go with Pakistan-agriculture-climate-weather-locusts, FOCUS by Kaneez Fatima (Photo by ARIF ALI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul on Sunday said the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government took multiple measures to control environmental changes which would be proven result-oriented in time.

Speaking to PTV News, she said that on the special directive of Prime Minister Imran Khan the vision of a greener Pakistan will come true through technical teams.

The government imparted awareness amongst the public about environmental changes as the 70 percent of the population was unaware of environmental matters.

Keeping in view the current situation, Khan directed to take initiative which reduced environmental pollution as the country was affected by the menace.

She said her ministry converted all brick kilns on zig zag technology on an emergency basis to avert air pollution related issues, adding that initiatives such as the ban on polythene bags, the billion-tree tsunami and Clean and Green Pakistan were highlighted internationally.

Staff Report

