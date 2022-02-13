Result-oriented measures taken to control environmental changes: minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul on Sunday said the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government took multiple measures to control environmental changes which would be proven result-oriented in time.

Speaking to PTV News, she said that on the special directive of Prime Minister Imran Khan the vision of a greener Pakistan will come true through technical teams.

The government imparted awareness amongst the public about environmental changes as the 70 percent of the population was unaware of environmental matters.

Keeping in view the current situation, Khan directed to take initiative which reduced environmental pollution as the country was affected by the menace.

She said her ministry converted all brick kilns on zig zag technology on an emergency basis to avert air pollution related issues, adding that initiatives such as the ban on polythene bags, the billion-tree tsunami and Clean and Green Pakistan were highlighted internationally.