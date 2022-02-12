Muskan a symbol of resistance

A shocking example of how extremist Hindus in India have made life difficult for Muslims came to light on Tuesday in the state of Karnataka, where Muslim students have been banned from wearing hijab in educational institutions.

After the ban, when a student named Muskan Khan came wearing a hijab, a mob of Hindu goons surrounded her on the college premises and proceeded to jeer at her while chanting slogans of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ (Hail Lord Ram) instead of being afraid of them, this courageous student shouted Takbir and kept on moving, constantly raising the cry of ‘Allahu Akbar’ (God is great). It has always been the case that when oppression becomes unbearable, then a single voice emerges that changes the course of history. The faint voice that emerges in the beginning becomes so strong that the system of oppression and tyranny disappears.

It is clear that Muslims have always been discriminated against in India, but since the advent of Modi, the Hindutva mainstream has become more widespread than ever before and life has been made indigestible especially for the Muslims. Every day Muslims are being persecuted on one pretext or another. Hindutva thugs are brutally persecuting Muslims with the support of the state but no one is ready to stop them. In India, it has been made difficult for Muslims to live, and government policies and decisions are being made in such a way that no one but Hindus can live in India.

While the freedom and human rights of minorities are being snatched away during the BJP rule, the doors of education and educational institutions are being closed on Muslim students and women who want to get education while wearing veil and hijab, which is gross cruelty and abuse. This abuse should be stopped. Not all Muslim female students in India come to educational institutions with hijab and veil but those Muslim female students who want to enter schools, colleges and universities to study in the hijab, their paths are being blocked and restricted by extremist activities.

This is one of the most difficult times for Indian minorities, especially Muslims, but in this difficult time, the face of secular India is being exposed to the world. However, hatred against minorities other than Muslims is also being raised at the state level in India. The courage of Muskan Khan against this extremist attitude should be commended as she has done something alone which millions of people may have not done, but what will be the effects of this incident? Will it be easier for Muslims to live according to their religion and culture on Indian soil?

The oppression and violence perpetrated by the Indian government against the Muslims and the barbarism that the people of Indian-Occupied Kashmir are facing are being voiced by the world as well as within India itself. The world will not be able to remain a silent spectator for long, it will have to end its indifference. Muslim countries will also have to raise their voices together. If the rulers of the Muslim countries are not ashamed and their dormant consciences are not awakened in spite of Muskan’s courageous stance against extremism, then one after another more such incidents will take place. The warnings are already being given that India is rapidly moving towards a situation where there is a danger of escalation of anarchy in India.

It is somewhat encouraging that voices are being raised from different parts of the country against extremist incidents in India but due to the patronage of the government, no government body has been able to take any concrete action against Hindu extremist groups. In this situation, India’s minorities are looking to the international community and international organizations to take notice, and action may be taken to stop the cycle of extremist atrocities, but the international community does not seem willing to take any such action against India because the economic interests of the world are connected with India.

How long will the world remain silent at the atrocities perpetrated on Indian Muslims and Kashmiris? It is a crucial test for the world powers to take action against the mob harassing a sole Muslim female student and the government that is patronizing them. At present, the incidents of Indian extremism seem insignificant to the world, but on the day when these incidents will cause major problems, the entire international community will be making a noise.

A hijab-wearing Muslim female student has become a symbol of protest against Indian extremism and has shaken the international conscience. The United Nations and other major international bodies should take immediate notice of this incident and demand from the Indian government to protect the rights of minorities, and not encourage and protect such extremist groups who are also trying to snatch the right to live from others.

The writer tweets at @AttiyaMunawer and can be reached at [email protected]