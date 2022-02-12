NATIONAL

Covid-19 booster efficacy wanes significantly by fourth month: study

By AFP

WASHINGTON: The efficacy of third doses of the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines wanes substantially by the fourth month after administration, a new study by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said.

Though it’s now well documented that vaccine efficacy goes down after two doses, relatively little has been published on the duration of protection after a booster.

The new study was based on more than 241,204 visits to the emergency department or an urgent care clinic, and 93,408 hospitalisations, which are more serious, among adults with Covid-19–like illness during August 26, 2021–January 22, 2022.

Vaccine efficacy was estimated by comparing the odds of a positive Covid test between vaccinated and unvaccinated patients and using statistical methods to control for a calendar week, geographic area, while adjusting for age, the level of local transmission, and patient characteristics like comorbidities.

During the Omicron-predominant period, vaccine efficacy against Covid-associated emergency department or urgent care visits was 87 percent during the two months after a third dose, but fell to 66 percent by the fourth month.

Vaccine efficacy against hospitalisation was 91 percent in the first two months, but fell to 78 percent by the fourth month after a third dose.

“The finding that protection conferred by mRNA vaccines waned in the months after receipt of a third vaccine dose reinforces the importance of further consideration of additional doses to sustain or improve protection,” the authors concluded.

Speaking at a White House Covid briefing on Wednesday, President Joe Biden’s top medical advisor Anthony Fauci said it was likely that fourth doses would more likely be needed for subsets of people who mount weaker immune responses, such as the elderly and immunocompromised.

New antibody authorised

In a separate development Friday, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorised a new lab-grown antibody treatment by pharmaceutical company Lilly called bebtelovimab.

The drug is administered as an intravenous injection over at least 30 seconds and has been green-lighted for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Covid among people 12 and over at high risk of severe disease.

Data supporting the authorisation came from a clinical trial that showed the drug has strong promise against Omicron. Lilly’s previous antibody treatment was de-authorised by the FDA after it was found to be ineffective against this variant.

Previous articleHeavy snow a welcome ‘problem’ for Beijing venues
Next articleExplainer: What does a French president do?
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

India turned Muslims into a ‘persecuted minority’: Chomsky

WASHINGTON: Noam Chomsky, a leading American intellectual, said Islamophobia has taken a “most lethal form” in India, turning its 250 million-strong Muslim population into...
Read more
NATIONAL

Clean water project gets clean chit from junior court

LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore declared the Saaf Pani project of former Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government in Punjab, once subject of a...
Read more
NATIONAL

India border guard seizes 11 Pakistan fishing boats

NEW DELHI: Indian border patrol said it seized 11 fishing boats belonging to Pakistan fishermen near the western state of Gujarat. The Border Security Force...
Read more
NATIONAL

Cop dead in Islamabad shootout

ISLAMABAD: A sub-inspector of Islamabad police was killed in an exchange of fire with unidentified suspects in a four-wheeler near the Bhara Kahu neighbourhood...
Read more
NATIONAL

Hong Kong extends ban on flights from eight countries, including Pakistan

HONG KONG: Hong Kong extended a ban on incoming flights from eight countries, including Pakistan, and imposed one on Nepal until March 4, with...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan’s first woman string theorist: ‘Sky is limit for girls in science’

LAHORE: Pakistan's first woman scientist to earn her PhD in the cutting-edge world of string theory is urging girls nationwide to pursue a career...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Hong Kong extends ban on flights from eight countries, including Pakistan

HONG KONG: Hong Kong extended a ban on incoming flights from eight countries, including Pakistan, and imposed one on Nepal until March 4, with...

Pakistan’s first woman string theorist: ‘Sky is limit for girls in science’

Explainer: What does a French president do?

Covid-19 booster efficacy wanes significantly by fourth month: study

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.