COAS Bajwa reaffirms ‘terrorists’ desperate attempts for revival won’t succeed’

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has ensured peace and stability in the country by stating that the terrorists’ “desperate attempts for revival” won’t be allowed to succeed.

It is pertinent to note that last week in Balochistan, security forces killed 20 terrorists in clearance operations after they attacked two security camps in Panjgur and Naushki districts of the province. Nine security personnel were martyred while repulsing the attacks, according to ISPR.

“We will eliminate all remnants of terrorists, their abettors and accomplices whatever is the cost,” the army chief was quoted by the military’s media, the ISPR, as saying while presiding over the 247th Corps Commanders’ conference at GHQ on Wednesday.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Service Public Relations, the forum was given a comprehensive briefing on security situation in the country especially on recent terrorism-related incidents in Balochistan. The participants were apprised on the measures being undertaken to counter “hostile efforts to destabilise Pakistan”, it added.

The COAS expressed satisfaction over operational preparedness of the formations and safeguards in place to thwart designs of inimical forces. “We have come a long way in our fight against terrorism. The armed forces, with the support of the nation, have conducted successful operations against terrorists of all hue and colour,” he was quoted as saying at the meeting.

The COAS also paid tribute to the martyrs who gave ultimate sacrifice for the defence of the country while valiantly repulsing recent terrorist attacks in Balochistan and inflicting heavy losses on the enemy.

COAS Bajwa also directed all formations to concentrate on maintaining high standards of basic military training to ensure effective execution of operations in conventional / sub-conventional domain.

The top military huddle took place a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan paid rich tributes to the martyrs of last week’s terrorist attacks on security camps in Naushki and Panjgur districts as well as the troops who repulsed the attempts, saying that the “entire nation is standing with them” and that their sacrifices and bravery would not go in vain.

Addressing officers and jawans of the Frontier Corps and Pakistan Rangers in Naushki, Premier Imran vowed to give a befitting response to the terrorists who were trying in vain to hamper the pace of progress, particularly in Balochistan. “The Pakistani nation is very resilient and strong and no act of terror can deter them from moving forward.”

The PM was accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry and Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed. Army chief General Qamar and senior commanders were also present.

The ISPR on Tuesday stated that a detailed briefing was given to the prime minister on the security situation in the area.

In his interaction with troops, “the prime minister lauded the professionalism exhibited by the troops and appreciated the operational preparedness and bravery with which terrorists’ attacks were repulsed”.

“The prime minister reiterated national resolve to support the armed forces in eliminating the remnants of terrorists trying to sabotage the development of Balochistan,” the military’s media wing concluded.