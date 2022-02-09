NATIONAL

COAS Bajwa reaffirms ‘terrorists’ desperate attempts for revival won’t succeed’

By News Desk

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has ensured peace and stability in the country by stating that the terrorists’ “desperate attempts for revival” won’t be allowed to succeed.

It is pertinent to note that last week in Balochistan, security forces killed 20 terrorists in clearance operations after they attacked two security camps in Panjgur and Naushki districts of the province. Nine security personnel were martyred while repulsing the attacks, according to ISPR.

“We will eliminate all remnants of terrorists, their abettors and accomplices whatever is the cost,” the army chief was quoted by the military’s media, the ISPR, as saying while presiding over the 247th Corps Commanders’ conference at GHQ on Wednesday.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Service Public Relations, the forum was given a comprehensive briefing on security situation in the country especially on recent terrorism-related incidents in Balochistan. The participants were apprised on the measures being undertaken to counter “hostile efforts to destabilise Pakistan”, it added.

The COAS expressed satisfaction over operational preparedness of the formations and safeguards in place to thwart designs of inimical forces. “We have come a long way in our fight against terrorism. The armed forces, with the support of the nation, have conducted successful operations against terrorists of all hue and colour,” he was quoted as saying at the meeting.

The COAS also paid tribute to the martyrs who gave ultimate sacrifice for the defence of the country while valiantly repulsing recent terrorist attacks in Balochistan and inflicting heavy losses on the enemy.

COAS Bajwa also directed all formations to concentrate on maintaining high standards of basic military training to ensure effective execution of operations in conventional / sub-conventional domain.

The top military huddle took place a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan paid rich tributes to the martyrs of last week’s terrorist attacks on security camps in Naushki and Panjgur districts as well as the troops who repulsed the attempts, saying that the “entire nation is standing with them” and that their sacrifices and bravery would not go in vain.

Addressing officers and jawans of the Frontier Corps and Pakistan Rangers in Naushki, Premier Imran vowed to give a befitting response to the terrorists who were trying in vain to hamper the pace of progress, particularly in Balochistan. “The Pakistani nation is very resilient and strong and no act of terror can deter them from moving forward.”

The PM was accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry and Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed. Army chief General Qamar and senior commanders were also present.

The ISPR on Tuesday stated that a detailed briefing was given to the prime minister on the security situation in the area.

In his interaction with troops, “the prime minister lauded the professionalism exhibited by the troops and appreciated the operational preparedness and bravery with which terrorists’ attacks were repulsed”.

“The prime minister reiterated national resolve to support the armed forces in eliminating the remnants of terrorists trying to sabotage the development of Balochistan,” the military’s media wing concluded.

Previous articlePHC asks Firdous, Fawad to visit Justice Seth’s grave and apologise
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

PHC asks Firdous, Fawad to visit Justice Seth’s grave and apologise

Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry and Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday submitted an apology in the Peshawar High Court (PHC) for making offensive...
Read more
NATIONAL

Opposition can’t get required votes for no-confidence motion against govt: Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Wednesday said the opposition is in hot water after Prime Minister Imran Khan conducted successful visit...
Read more
NATIONAL

FM Qureshi urges Indian Muslims to stand up for their rights

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday urged Indian Muslims to stand up for the protection of their fundamental rights in India. In a statement...
Read more
NATIONAL

Ban on student unions causing ‘political drought’ in Pakistan

KARACHI: Mahmood Ghaznavi recalls the campaigning for the 1982 students' union elections at Karachi University when thousands of students would throng the university's sprawling...
Read more
NATIONAL

World urged to notice India’s ‘ghettoisation’ of Muslims

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday said depriving Muslim girls of education in India was a “grave violation” of fundamental human rights...
Read more
NATIONAL

MQM-P challenges delimitations of Sindh LG constituencies

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) MP Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Wednesday, filed a petition against the delimitation process in the province in the Sindh...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

PCB announces squad for Australia series, appoints Tait new bowling coach

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday announced a 16-player squad and five reserves for the three Tests against Australia, which will begin next...

Abu Dhabi gas blast raises jitters after recent drone, missile attacks

FM Qureshi urges Indian Muslims to stand up for their rights

Taliban sniper becomes Afghan mayor

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.