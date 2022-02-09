PHC asks Firdous, Fawad to visit Justice Seth’s grave and apologise

Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry and Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday submitted an apology in the Peshawar High Court (PHC) for making offensive remarks against the then PHC chief justice Waqar Seth who passed away in November 2020.

It is pertinent to note that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders had made the remarks during a presser, after Justice Seth issued a judgment sentencing military dictator Pervez Musharraf to death.

According to the statement of Justice Seth, Musharraf should be hanged publically and if he’s already dead then his corpse should be hanged at D-Chowk.

As per the details, the PTI leaders appeared in the high court and submitted an unconditional apology to the court.

Justice Roohul Amin said the PTI leaders should also visit the grave of the deceased judge and apologise to him. They should pray for his soul as well, the judge advised.

“Allah also likes forgiveness, but the person whose feelings were hurt should be apologised to,” the judge said, telling them to go to his grave and tender their apology there. After visiting the grave, come to the court and submit a written reply, he said, adding that the court will issue its order after that.

It merits mention that Law Minister Farogh Naseem, former attorney general Anwar Mansoor, and former accountability aide Shahzad Akbar have already submitted apologies in the court, pertaining to this case.