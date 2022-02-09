Opposition can’t get required votes for no-confidence motion against govt: Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Wednesday said the opposition is in hot water after Prime Minister Imran Khan conducted successful visit to China and the opposition cannot get required votes for no-confidence motion against the government.

Talking to media persons, the minister said the opposition could not bring no-confidence motion against the government in last three and half years despite tall claims.

The opposition cannot defeat the government and the establishment is completely neutral and standing with the elected government, he said.

The minister said the next 50 days are very important in politics but Imran Khan would emerge more powerful and victorious. The PM is going to Russia on an important visit after 22 years, he added.

He said the Iranian interior minister is also coming on February 14 while the Australian cricket team would also visit Pakistan after a long time for a series.

Regarding the opposition’s long march, he said that he is not sure about the opposition’s long march on 23rd of the next month as PPP, PML-N and Maulana Fazalur Rehman have different politics.

Rasheed said the network of National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) offices is being expanded to the far flung areas of the country. As many as 13 passport offices are being set up in interior Sindh, he added.

Similarly, he said succession certificate would also be introduced in Azad Kashmir and Balochistan.

The minister said that the government has decided 15 percent increase in the salaries of all civil armed forces including rangers, frontier constabulary, coast guard, Gilgit-Baltistan Scouts with effect from March.

He has also requested the PM to raise the salaries of other departments as well, he added.

Responding to a question, he said Pakistan has good relations with Afghan Taliban and they would not let anyone use Afghan soil against Pakistan.

To another question, he said Shehbaz Sharif is more corrupt than Nawaz Sharif.

He said Faisal Vawda would exercise his legal right and challenge the Election Commission of Pakistan’s decision in the Supreme Court.

To a query, the minister said corruption cases filed by NAB are pending before the courts for a long time. However, he expressed hope that 70 mega corruption cases filed by NAB would be settled in next one and half years.