Oslo Talks a Step to Prevent Collapsing Afghanistan

The recent talks between Taliban, senior US, and European officials at Oslo, the Norwegian capital, seems to be promising in terms of an increase in humanitarian aid, human rights, and recognition of the Taliban government. The Oslo visit is the first official trip of acting Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and his delegation to Europe. The Oslo meeting demanded the Afghan government to form an ‘inclusive government’ with the provision of human rights, a strong political system for a stable and peaceful future for Afghanistan. On the other hand, the Taliban government is not officially recognized by the international community so far and is known as the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).

The recent Oslo meeting shows that the USA has the power to negotiate on many issues of Afghans’ national interest. US policies have restricted them from prospering. Afghans have the right to have a safe and stable country. They are looking forward to a fruitful and beneficial response from the USA in the coming days as the international community has already raised the alarming humanitarian and economic situation of Afghanistan.

The international discussion group is looking forward to a flexible face of Taliban as in the 1990s they were known as strict on the implementation of Islamic Shariah Law, and harsh restrictions were imposed on women. At that time, severe human rights violations were observed. The Taliban are being recognized with the same impression in the international community. The Oslo talks declare that the present government is not on the merit of diversity, and an inclusive upcoming government is expected to be established based on the culture, values, and nature of the Afghan community.

The meeting had the expectations that human rights are expected to be given to all men and women in the new inclusive government. A wise decision is expected to be made by the current government for political stability. There is also a call to the international community in talks to investigate the inhumane behavior towards women, minorities, children, and citizens in Afghanistan. The strict attitude from the USA towards Afghanistan is dragging a citizen to the worst situation that requires to be softened. Frozen Afghan assets dragging the country to collapse drastically, and restricting foreign aid leaving the population to humanitarian and hunger crises.

According to United Nations, more than half of Afghanistan’s population is in extreme hunger. Earlier in January, an appeal of $4.4 billion was raised by UN Secretary-General Guterres to avoid the nutritional,, economic, and educational collapse of Afghanistan. At a moment, according to the UN, Afghanistan is at the edge of collapsing, and humanitarian aid would be able to improve the worsened condition of the country. It is all dependent on the Taliban how much flexibility they will show in their attitudes by providing basic rights of life to Afghans.

According to a joint statement of the US-European group, they demanded the Taliban to stop human rights violations including media crackdowns, forced disappearances, torture, extrajudicial killings, arbitrary detentions, prohibitions on women and girls’ education, travel freedom, employment, and so oon. The joint session announced an alarming humanitarian crisis and urged to eliminate the sufferings of Afghans and provide fundamental human rights that every citizen has a right to have.

The Oslo talks have given engagement opportunities to the Afghan government with the rest of the world. Former Afghan Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce, Sulaiman bin Shah stated that Oslo and these forms of other engagements create an effective situation where a new rule is de-facto recognized. Even after the departure of the USA from Afghan soil last August, the international community is still accountable for the peace, and stability situation in Afghanistan.

Due to heavy dependency on imports, the Afghan economy is dependent on dollars. It is reported that the 30 percent depreciation of the afghani against the dollar makes it difficult to afford the heavy price of imported goods. On the other hand, the imported goods have increased by approximately 20-30 percent in the last few months.

