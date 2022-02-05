‘Ukraine crisis: The West Versus Russia’

In the every corner and region of the world, attempts to dominate in different forms and in different ways are spreading. At a glance, regional and global issues are closely linked to the spread of these marginal and regional hegemonies. So the global political structure is always changing.

Following the Ukraine crisis, the situation in the international arena is again tense. There is a great dilemma as to whether a new world war will break out. Russia has already deployed about 100,000 troops on the Ukrainian border. Like Crimea in 2014, Russia seems to be heading for another conflict. On the other hand, The USA has 8500 troops ready to fight on the Ukrainian border.

- Advertisement -

From the beginning, the only way to avoid war on the Ukraine question was to consider the “diplomatic table”. Although long discussions have already taken place between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden on this issue, they didn’t become fruitful. Russia appears to be continuing its military presence along the eastern Ukrainian border. And by sea Ukraine has lost contact with the rest of the world, and the Western world is worried about that.

Is Russia going to launch a military attack on Ukraine? If Russia invades Ukraine, it will be the bloodiest conflict in Europe since World War II. If war really breaks out, how will the USA and European nations take it? The important question is whether the victory in this crisis may be a matter of national existence and dignity for Kiev and Moscow. So why would NATO involve itself in this ongoing war? The reason for NATO’s involvement in the war may be that if Washington and Brussels (NATO Headquarters) fail to stand by them in this extreme crisis in Ukraine, the message will reach the rest of the world that the USA’s security promises are not to be trusted. Washington will also do its utmost to stay in Europe’s geopolitical power. On the other hand, the bigger the rift in Russia’s relations with the West, the closer the country becomes to China. If this is the case then maybe World War III will start.

Failure to formulate effective policies that prioritize the interests of all parties through intensive and non-negotiable dialogue will soon make it impossible to address this international security crisis.

Before World War I, America’s military might lagged behind that of Europe. Later, in the early 20th century, the USA initiated and developed industrialization.The SA then became the world’s leading industrial power.The emergence of a single superpower in world politics led to major changes in world politics after the First World War.

After the Second World War, major changes took place again.The USSR emerged as another superpower, competing with the United States in world politics. Those who were facing each other centered on ideological conflict. The whole world was then divided into capitalism and socialism. In the Cold War, the two superpowers indirectly confronted each other in arms races, space races, proxy wars, and propaganda. The final result was that the USA remained the world’s sole superpower, overthrowing the USSR in 1991. The goal of the USA was to stop the spread of communism and to remain the sole superpower.

On 24 August 1991, Ukraine declared independence from the former USSR. The European Union (EU) countries have long borders with Ukraine. Ukraine shares a 2,414-kilometer border with Russia itself. Ukraine also has deep cultural ties with the country.The Russian language is also widely spoken there. Since 2014, Moscow has been trying to take control of eastern Ukraine illegally. Russia is deeply dissatisfied with Ukraine’s growing inclination towards European institutions.

Russia wants Ukraine not to join NATO. If Ukraine becomes a member of NATO. Naturally one superpower will never tolerate letting the other superpower preen itself near their house. However, the West, consisting of the USA, the European Union and NATO allies, has repeatedly denied the allegations.That is why Washington does not want Russia to annex the whole of Ukraine. Apart from ideological and political reasons, there are also economic aspects behind this crisis. Putin wants Ukraine to join the Eurasian Economic Community (EEC), a Moscow-controlled free trade alliance launched in 2000. However, Kyiv has always refused to join the alliance.

- Advertisement -

Apparently, if Russia somehow invades the neighboring country, they may have to pay a high price. Ukraine’s military capabilities are also much stronger than before. Russia annexed Crimea with the help of Russian-backed separatists. If Russia were to invade Ukraine again, it would have to distance themselves from the Ukrainian people and face major repercussions. On the other hand, Russia, which is rich in natural gas and oil, knows very well how much gas and fuel oil in Europe depends on them. Therefore, it is safe to say that it will not risk Ukraine’s reliance on this reliable source of energy.

The logical way to avoid conflict is still open.If the international community can force all parties of the Ukraine crisis to engage in diplomatic talks to avoid the conflict, that would be the appropriate way to resolve the crisis. Failure to formulate effective policies that prioritize the interests of all parties through intensive and non-negotiable dialogue will soon make it impossible to address this international security crisis.