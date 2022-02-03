Pat Cummins confirms most players comfortable with touring Pakistan

Australia remain confident a near full-strength squad will tour Pakistan with only a few players still uncomfortable over security fears.

Cricket Australia is happy with the pre-trip security briefing and expected to approve its first tour to the country in 24 years on Friday.

Test captain Pat Cummins on Thursday confirmed most players were comfortable with the tour going ahead, while understanding and accepting a few may not make the trip.

“I think we’ll get close to a full-strength squad,” Cummins said. “There is still a little bit of work to do. We have received a lot of information and it has been great. All the pre-tour security and biosecurity work has been done and it’s been fantastic.

“There are a couple of players still keen to get a bit more information but everyone is really pumped and feeling relatively comfortable. If anyone doesn’t make the tour it is absolutely okay, we will back them for sure.,” he added.

According to Australian media, the Aussies players are scheduled to leave the country in a little over three weeks, ahead of the first Test in Karachi from March 3

It must be noted that this will be Australia’s first tour of Pakistan since 1998. They will play three Tests, three ODIs and a T20I.