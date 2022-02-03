Sports

Multan Sultans’ man-mountain Tim David shares PSL experience so far

By News Desk

Singaporean cricketer Tim David, playing for Multan Sultans in the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), says the quality of batting and bowling as well as “high standards” in the PSL have made the tournament among the best in the globe.

David spoke about his performance with the bat as well as his extraordinary catch in the Sultans’ slim win over Quetta Gladiators.

The match between Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators on Jan 31 ended on the penultimate ball of the match, with the Gladiators needing seven off two, when Nasim Shah, arriving at number 10, was caught by David at the square-leg boundary off David Willey.

The Singaporean had tossed the ball up after getting hold of it, stepped across the boundary line and then completed the catch to cap Multan’s third victory in a row.

When questioned about the catch that caught everyone’s eye, David said that he was nervous of coming into contact with the rope but was still confident that the catch taken was clean.

Talking about his cricket journey, David said his father inspired him towards the sport and his love for the game has been relentless ever since.

David narrated that he grew up watching Australian greats such as Ricky Pointing, Adam Gilchrist and Shane Warne.

He credited his success in the PSL to the team’s coach Andy Flower, captain Mohammad Rizwan and the team culture developed by the pair.

“Everyone is a team player and no one is here for individual success, which is the backbone of what we have achieved so far,” he explained.

David praised the leadership of Rizwan who he said has “infused his trust in the team and told the players to go out and enjoy it on the ground”.

When asked about one player whom he admires the most, he named pacer Shahnawaz Dahani whom he described as “full of life and a humble host”.

“Dahani is the one person who is a lot of fun and he gets on well with everyone.”

He also expressed his love for scrumptious Pakistani food and said it was starkly different from what was generally available in Singapore — his home.

Previous articlePat Cummins confirms most players comfortable with touring Pakistan
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Pat Cummins confirms most players comfortable with touring Pakistan

Australia remain confident a near full-strength squad will tour Pakistan with only a few players still uncomfortable over security fears. Cricket Australia is happy with...
Read more
Sports

Nadal says 21 Grand Slams not enough in all-time record race

SYDNEY: Australian Open champion Rafael Nadal said he would love to finish his career with more Grand Slam titles than rivals Roger Federer and...
Read more
Sports

Figure skating: Germany’s Seegert out of teams event with Covid-19

BEIJING: Germany will compete without their figure skating pairs in the team event at the Olympics after Nolan Seegert tested positive for Covid-19 a...
Read more
Sports

Pakistani squad leaves for China to participate in Beijing Winter Olympics

ISLAMABAD: A five-member Pakistan squad has left for China to feature in the Beijing 2020 Winter Olympics to be held on February 4. The party...
Read more
Sports

PSL vs IPL: Former England captain Michael Vaughan makes a comparison

Michael Vaughan, the former captain of the England cricket team, is all praises for the Pakistan Super League (PSL), calling it one of the...
Read more
Sports

Change in Pakistan cricket team’s attitude didn’t come overnight: Shaheen Afridi

KARACHI: Following a remarkable show in 2021, fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi is hopeful of consistency in Pakistan team’s performance during the year 2022. Speaking...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

WCLA completes conservation work of Cathedral Church

LAHORE: The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) has completed 85% of the conservation works of the Cathedral Church of the Resurrection located on the...

Taliban closer to international recognition, says foreign minister

Challan pins blame of Karachi youth’s murder on cop

PM stresses representation of women, youth for effective LG system

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.