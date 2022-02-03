Multan Sultans’ man-mountain Tim David shares PSL experience so far

Singaporean cricketer Tim David, playing for Multan Sultans in the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), says the quality of batting and bowling as well as “high standards” in the PSL have made the tournament among the best in the globe.

David spoke about his performance with the bat as well as his extraordinary catch in the Sultans’ slim win over Quetta Gladiators.

The match between Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators on Jan 31 ended on the penultimate ball of the match, with the Gladiators needing seven off two, when Nasim Shah, arriving at number 10, was caught by David at the square-leg boundary off David Willey.

The Singaporean had tossed the ball up after getting hold of it, stepped across the boundary line and then completed the catch to cap Multan’s third victory in a row.

When questioned about the catch that caught everyone’s eye, David said that he was nervous of coming into contact with the rope but was still confident that the catch taken was clean.

Talking about his cricket journey, David said his father inspired him towards the sport and his love for the game has been relentless ever since.

David narrated that he grew up watching Australian greats such as Ricky Pointing, Adam Gilchrist and Shane Warne.

He credited his success in the PSL to the team’s coach Andy Flower, captain Mohammad Rizwan and the team culture developed by the pair.

“Everyone is a team player and no one is here for individual success, which is the backbone of what we have achieved so far,” he explained.

David praised the leadership of Rizwan who he said has “infused his trust in the team and told the players to go out and enjoy it on the ground”.

When asked about one player whom he admires the most, he named pacer Shahnawaz Dahani whom he described as “full of life and a humble host”.

“Dahani is the one person who is a lot of fun and he gets on well with everyone.”

He also expressed his love for scrumptious Pakistani food and said it was starkly different from what was generally available in Singapore — his home.