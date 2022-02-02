NAB, FIA barred from going after KDA boss

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday restrained the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and police from taking coercive action against Karachi Development Authority (KDA) Director General Asif Ali Memon.

A bench of the high court directed the official respondents to submit the record of inquiries and cases pending against Memon on the next hearing.

It also instructed them to furnish their comments on the petition filed by the official.

Memon nominated the NAB, FIA, the provincial government’s anti-corruption establishment (ACE) and police as respondents.

Fearing his arrest in some “secret inquiry”, he alleged the aforementioned institutions were “harassing” him and requested the court to restrain them from coming after him.

It merits a mention here Memon was arrested by the anti-corruption office on charges of abuse of power in December but was released by an Additional District and Sessions Court on furnishing personal bonds.