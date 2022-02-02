NATIONAL

Covid-19 positive Malik put on ventilator: spokesperson

By Staff Report
NEW DELHI, INDIA - DECEMBER 16: Pakistan interior minister Rehman Malik during an interaction organised by Observer Research Foundation (ORF) in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo by K Asif/The India Today Group via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Rehman Malik was put on a mechanical ventilator after he struggled to breathe due to coronavirus-related complications, his spokesperson said Wednesday.

The former interior minister had tested positive for the viral disease some two weeks ago and shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of a hospital in Islamabad after his condition deteriorated.

He was put on a ventilator on Tuesday after his condition worsened, said Riaz Ahmad Turi who added the virus attacked his lungs.

A mechanical ventilator is used to support patients with severe respiratory conditions that impact the lungs, including pneumonia.

Before a patient is placed on a ventilator, medical staff — often anaesthetists — will perform a procedure called intubation.

After a patient is sedated and given a muscle relaxant, a tube is placed through the mouth and into the windpipe.

The procedure is routine but, with Covid-19 patients, medical staff need to take extreme precautions to make sure they do not become infected with the virus.

