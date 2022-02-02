LB elections: ECP announces re-polling in 221 KP stations

PESHAWAR: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) ordered re-election on local government offices in 221 polling stations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on February 13.

The agency identified 12 districts where the election would be held again, saying the decision was taken owing to incidents of arson, and other violent acts at the polling stations.

On Tuesday, the ECP disqualified KP Minister Shah Muhammad for five years over disturbing law and order situation during the first phase of local bodies elections in the province.

The verdict was passed by the body in a case related to disturbing law and order in Bannu’s Tehsil of Baka Khel during the recent first phase of the local bodies elections.

It disqualified Muhammad and his son Mamoon Rasheed for five years for attacking polling stations in Baka Khel. Shah has been denotified by the ECP as MPA.

The polling in the area was postponed due to the law and order situation.

On the polling day, the incident of abduction of police personnel, polling staff and snatching of different polling bags/materials at different polling stations of Tehsil Baka Khel were reported.

“The situation warrants the postponement of the polling process in Tehsil Baka Khel till the normalisation of law and order situation,” the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had said.

The ECP has also constituted an inquiry committee comprising Special Secretary Zafar Iqbal Hussain, Additional Director General (Law) Khurram Shahzad and Director (Elections) Khushal Zada for fact-finding of the incidents.