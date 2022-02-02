BLA militant arrested from Balochistan

The security forces arrested a commander of a proscribed organisation in Balochistan, officials and local media said late Tuesday.

The security forces and the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of police conducted a joint operation on a tip-off about the presence of the senior Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) commander in the Bolan district, the agency told media.

Jalab Khan was involved in several terrorist activities in the province. A huge cache of arms and explosives was also recovered from the possession of the terrorist.

Law enforcers shifted him to an unknown location for interrogation, said the reports.