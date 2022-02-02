NATIONAL

BLA militant arrested from Balochistan

By Monitoring Report
Pakistani army soldiers gather near a vehicle at a border terminal in Ghulam Khan, a town in North Waziristan, on the border between Pakistan and Afghanistan, on January 27, 2019. - Afghans harboured furtive hopes on January 27 that talks between the US and Taliban leaders could end decades of conflict, despite fears an American withdrawal might unleash even more violence. American negotiators and the Taliban on January 26 said the two sides had made substantial progress in the most recent round of talks in Qatar, promising to meet again to continue discussions that could pave the way for official peace negotiations. (Photo by FAROOQ NAEEM / AFP) (Photo credit should read FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images)

The security forces arrested a commander of a proscribed organisation in Balochistan, officials and local media said late Tuesday.

The security forces and the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of police conducted a joint operation on a tip-off about the presence of the senior Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) commander in the Bolan district, the agency told media.

Jalab Khan was involved in several terrorist activities in the province. A huge cache of arms and explosives was also recovered from the possession of the terrorist.

Law enforcers shifted him to an unknown location for interrogation, said the reports.

Monitoring Report

