TLP chief settles down

LAHORE: The chief of the radical Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) party, Saad Hussain Rizvi, will walk down the aisle on Thursday.

The walima ceremony will be held on Saturday either at the Punjab University Wedding Lawns or in the Sabzazar neighbourhood, his group’s home turf, in Lahore.

Reports citing sources within the party said the venue for the event will be confirmed in a day or two, keeping in view the number of guests.

Several religious and political figures have been invited to attend the wedding, they said.