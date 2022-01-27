NATIONAL

Supreme Court fixes plea against RUDA verdict for Jan 31

By Staff Report
375721 10: The exterior of Pakistan's Supreme Court gleams with white marble February 2000 in Islamabad, Pakistan. (Photo by Robert Nickelsberg/Liaison)

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Thursday fixed the Punjab government’s plea against the Lahore High Court (LHC) verdict in the Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project (RRUDP) case for January 31.

The PTI-led Punjab government on Wednesday had approached the top court seeking the suspension of the LHC’s January 25 order, which had declared the project as illegal and ‘unconstitutional’.

A division bench of the SC, led by Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan, took up the matter earlier today (Thursday) and ordered the top court’s Registrar’s Office to fix the appeal for the hearing next week.

“We have not received a detailed decision of Lahore High Court,” Justice Ijaz said, mentioning that petitions can only be heard after a detailed decision of the LHC is received.

Earlier this week, the LHC announced its verdict in the RRUDP project case, declaring the scheme “unconstitutional” on the grounds that it lacked a master plan.

“Any scheme if established without [a] master plan is unconstitutional,” Justice Shahid Karim said, directing the RUDA to return the loans obtained from the provincial government for the project within two months.

The court noted that proper procedure was not adopted in purchasing agricultural land for the Ravi Urban Development project in Lahore and Sheikhupura, therefore, it declared the practice of acquiring the land through amendment in Section 4 of the RUDA Ordinance “unconstitutional”.

Previous articleEnglish cricket comes under fresh fire over racism
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Absence of supremacy of the law ‘biggest obstacle’ preventing Pakistan from progressing: PM Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said the absence of supremacy of the law is the "biggest obstacle" preventing Pakistan from progressing. Addressing an event...
Read more
NATIONAL

Afghan soil still being used against Pakistan; says Moeed Yusuf

National Security Adviser (NSA) Moeed Yusuf said on Thursday that Afghan soil was still being used against Pakistan, adding that organised terrorist networks were...
Read more
NATIONAL

Mechanism introduced to protect rights, speedy redressal of plaints: ombudsman

LAHORE: On the orders of Punjab Ombudsman retired Major Azam Suleman Khan, an integrated institutional mechanism has been established to ensure timely redressal of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Judicial reforms to revolutionise access to justice: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Terming speedy dispensation of justice a responsibility of the state, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said the much-needed reforms in the civil...
Read more
NATIONAL

At UN, Pakistan pushes for unfreezing of Afghanistan’s assets

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan called for unfreezing of $9.5 billion in Afghanistan’s financial reserves held in the United States and "critically" needed to revive that...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran’s China visit gesture of solidarity, to boost CPEC pace: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday said that in addition to attending the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics as a solidarity...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Absence of supremacy of the law ‘biggest obstacle’ preventing Pakistan from...

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said the absence of supremacy of the law is the "biggest obstacle" preventing Pakistan from progressing. Addressing an event...

Afghan soil still being used against Pakistan; says Moeed Yusuf

Mechanism introduced to protect rights, speedy redressal of plaints: ombudsman

Object found in the Milky Way ‘unlike anything astronomers have seen’

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.