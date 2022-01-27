Sports

English cricket comes under fresh fire over racism

By Agencies

English cricket is back in the firing line over racism in the game after “stereotypical” and “outdated” views were expressed about the reasons for a lack of interest in the game among Britain’s ethnic minority communities.

Former Yorkshire player Azeem Rafiq delivered harrowing testimony to lawmakers in November in which he said his career had been ended by the abuse he received at the county club.

The Pakistan-born off-spinner, who had dreamed of playing for England, said cricket was blighted by institutional racism “up and down the country”.

The parliamentary Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee issued a report earlier this month saying English cricket must root out “deep-seated” racism or face losing public money.

Lawmakers on the committee heard evidence from a number of chairmen of English county clubs during their latest session looking into the issue on Tuesday.

Middlesex chairman Mike O’Farrell appeared to offer generalisations about the reasons why individuals from the African-Caribbean and South Asian communities drifted away from the sport.

“The football and rugby world becomes much more attractive to the Afro-Caribbean community,” O’Farrell told the committee.

“In terms of the South Asian community… we’re finding that they do not want to commit necessarily the same time that is necessary to go to the next step because they prefer — not always saying they do it — they prefer to go into other educational fields where cricket becomes secondary.”

Cricket in ‘denial’

Rafiq said he was staggered by the remarks, believing they underline the problem the sport faces.

“I think today has shown everyone what I was talking about and how we have a long way to go,” he told the BBC.

“Clearly the counties and the game are still very much in denial and that’s a big worry.”

He added that O’Farrell’s views on black and South Asian players were “a stereotypical way of trying to blame a minority group for why there is a problem in the game”.

Ebony Rainford-Brent, the first black woman to play for England and who is now director of women’s cricket at Surrey, tweeted: “These outdated views in the game are exactly why we are in this position.” “Unfortunately the decision-makers hold onto these myths.

 

‘The black community only like football, and Asian community only interested in education’. Seriously, the game deserves better.”

The National Asian Cricket Council tweeted its disappointment with O’Farrell’s comments.

“Hugely disappointed with comments made today by Middlesex CCC chair Mike O’Farrell,” it said.

 

“It is clear that cricket still needs to do so much more to change the archaic and ill-informed viewpoints of people in influential positions.” O’Farrell issued a statement apologising for any “hurt” his earlier remarks may have caused.

“I was aiming to make the point that as a game, cricket has failed a generation of young cricketers, in systematically failing to provide them with the same opportunities that other sports and sectors so successfully provide,” he said.

England and Wales Cricket Board chief executive Tom Harrison told MPs that former England captain Clare Connor would lead a promised review of dressing-room culture and that a new anti-discrimination unit would be up and running by the end of May.

Previous articlePSL 2022: Quetta Gladiators star Shahid Afridi tests positive for Covid-19, out for multiple games
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

PSL 2022: Quetta Gladiators star Shahid Afridi tests positive for Covid-19, out for multiple games

Quetta Gladiators allrounder Shahid Afridi will miss the start of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 after testing positive for coronavirus, his franchise announced...
Read more
Sports

Olympic giants China face tough medal fight at home Games

BEIJING: China topped the medals table at its 2008 Summer Olympics but expectations are much lower for next month's Beijing Games as the country...
Read more
Sports

Martial completes loan switch from Man Utd to Sevilla

MADRID: Manchester United striker Anthony Martial has completed a six-month loan move to Sevilla, the clubs announced on Tuesday, as the France international looks to revive his...
Read more
Sports

Who are the HBL PSL’s all-time top scorers?

HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) is renowned for bowlers, but there are some batters who have managed to impress the crowd and are the...
Read more
Sports

Australian players nervous about Pakistan tour: report

Australian cricketers are on edge barely a month before their first tour of Pakistan in 24 years amid an uptick in terror attacks in...
Read more
Sports

Star-studded HBL Pakistan Super League set to roll

-- In the opening fixture at 8:00 pm, defending champions Multan Sultans will lock horns with 2020 winner Karachi Kings ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Cricket Board...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Afghan soil still being used against Pakistan; says Moeed Yusuf

National Security Adviser (NSA) Moeed Yusuf said on Thursday that Afghan soil was still being used against Pakistan, adding that organised terrorist networks were...

Mechanism introduced to protect rights, speedy redressal of plaints: ombudsman

Object found in the Milky Way ‘unlike anything astronomers have seen’

Judicial reforms to revolutionise access to justice: Imran

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.