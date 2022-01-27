PPP, MQM-P pledge to ‘not give ethnic colour to recent events’

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Syed Aminul Haque agreed on Thursday to not give events that unfolded a day ago an ethnic colour.

An MQM-P worker died while scores were injured and taken into custody by the Sindh police after the latter used batons and tear gas to disperse the party’s protestors against the recently passed amendments to the Sindh Local Government Act (SLGA) of 2013.

During a telephonic conversation, initiated by the Sindh CM, both leaders condemned bringing in the question of ethnicity into the incident.

They further aimed to resolve any political differences through dialogue and political means.

CM Murad Ali Shah expressed deep regret over the incident, adding that such incidents “should not happen under any circumstances”.

The lawmakers agreed to getting a postmortem examination done if someone had died as a cause of the police violence. Murad said an autopsy would reveal the cause of death.

He further stated that he would inquire into the incident and take action against anyone involved.

Haque also expressed satisfaction over the steps taken by the government over the Tando Allahyar incident.

The two leaders agreed on not creating a similar situation in the future.

The Sindh chief minister said he will have the incident investigated and hold all officials responsible.

Murad further directed the home secretary to constitute a committee under him to inquire into the incident and fix responsibility so that necessary action could be taken.

The provincial chief executive also proposed further dialogue on the new Sindh local body law, to which the MQM-P minister replied that he would get back after having consulted with his party.

Furthermore, Murad called on the MQM-P MPA Sadaqat Hussain to inquire after his injuries. The lawmaker was injured during the clash.

‘MQM-P worker died of heart attack’

On the other hand, Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani said that the death of the MQM-P worker was not caused by police violence but was due to a heart attack and that the post-mortem of activist Aslam Khan should be allowed.

The minister claimed that the impression being created was that an individual was killed due to violence, however, no reports of an injured dying at a government hospital have come to light.

“Four injured people, including Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Sadaqat, were brought to Jinnah Hospital and were discharged after receiving medical treatment,” he said, adding that no reports were received from other hospitals.

Speaking at a press conference in Karachi, the minister said that there should not have been any incidence of police violence at the MQM rally.

He stated that Pakistan Super League teams were staying in hotels in the red zone, and had to leave the hotel, which the police tried to explain to the protestors. However, MQM’s provincial assembly ministers attacked the police officers first.

MPA Sadaqat Hussain, along with four or five others, was the first to hurl batons at the police, to which the police responded, Saeed Ghani claimed.

The minister further stated that the police responded – despite not wanting to – because of the international cricket players.

“Dangerous consequences could occur if action was not taken,” he said, adding that there were security threats in different cities including Karachi.

“The country is at risk of terrorist attacks, any unpleasant incident could have happened,” he said, adding that it was mandatory for all to respect women, but it was the MQM-P who put their women party workers at the forefront, which is why they were injured in the stampede.