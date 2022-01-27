NATIONAL

Court extends bail of Shehbaz, Hamza till Feb 1

By Staff Report

LAHORE: A court in Lahore on Thursday extended the pre-arrest bail of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz till February 1.

Earlier during the day’s hearing, Special Court Central Judge instructed the PML-N leaders, accused in a money laundering case, to withdraw their continuing pre-arrest bail applications from two different forums.

The judge informed the accused to “either have both bail applications dismissed or withdraw the application from the Special Court for Banking Offences so that [Special Court Central] may proceed”.

During the proceedings, Amjad Pervez, the Sharif family’s lead counsel, put forth a plea of exemption from court appearance, citing that Shehbaz had tested positive for Covid-19 and thereby posed a threat to public safety, mentioning that the accused was present in his vehicle.

Accepting the request, the judge withdrew his direction for Shehbaz’s appearance and sent a court official to affirm the presence of Shehbaz within his vehicle.

Previously, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) probed the authority of the Special Court for Banking Offences, arguing that the court could not hold the trial of the accused persons as the case falls under the jurisdiction of the Special Court Central.

However, the judge returned the challan to the FIA admitting its plea, while granting protective bail for a week to both opposition leaders with directions to file fresh pre-arrest bail applications to the relevant court. Both accused parties had filed their pre-arrest bails in the Special Court for Banking Offences in the alleged Rs.25 billion money laundering case.

Petitioners Mian Shehbaz Sharif and son Hamza Shehbaz Sharif in their earlier bails had contended that the FIA’s inquiry and allegations were forged and construed to humiliate the family.

They implored the court that the notice issued by the FIA on the 22nd of June, to join the investigation, was void since the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had previously carried out an investigation on the same allegations of money laundering.

They further added that while they wanted to appear before the investigation team, they feared being arrested by the FIA citing that past experiences of being summoned and arrested for different matters had set precedence. Therefore, both members of the opposition requested the court to grant them pre-arrest bail.

Staff Report

