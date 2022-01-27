Is the PM listening?

With the sacking of accountability adviser Shahzad Akbar, Prime Minister Imran Khan has run out yet another partner. Such has been the fate of his quest of turning the country into the promised land and bringing back the looted fortunes.

Granted that the challenges this government has faced have been more complex than its predecessors, capped by a pandemic that has troubled even the most solid economies of the world.

Pakistan has historically struggled with a soaring debt burden and a depleting exchange rate- double jeopardy, really— but the state of affairs has hit a new low with the current inflationary pressures.

In a recent Hugo Chavez-like live telephone session, it seemed the PM wanted to do some power hitting to lower the required run rate. He has resorted to this exhibition of exuberance a few times in the past, somewhat captivating his audience and tipping the scales in his favour.

But real problems remain.

The energy, grain and sugar crises, political point scoring by a widespread opposition, mood swings by some friendly countries, warning shots from parliamentary allies, and a media frenzy speeding up the countdown are just some of the problems this slender-majority crippled government is facing on a daily basis.

Clearly, the Captain is concerned.

This concern became visible in his recent salvage effort on screen. While he played his shots with considerable ease on either side of the wicket, his frustration got the better of him at one point when he spoke about the Sharif brothers and how they had dodged the system. The Prime Minister shook his head in despair as if the most powerful civilian in the country was rendered powerless. He literally begged the courts to expedite proceedings and dared the elder Sharif to return to the country he’s ruled thrice.

Next day, we hear Mr Shahzad Akbar gets the sack. This could mean two things really— either Mr Akbar has not been true to the task he was assigned, of gathering evidence against the Sharif family and presenting a solid case, or he did that but failed to find headway with the legal system; either way he could not deliver the goods. The prime minister no longer wants to wait, by reputation he’s always been a man who wants some action.

So, what has triggered this urgency? Is it the rumour mill that’s been working over time of late? Alleged meetings being held between secret societies and usual suspects? The recent jolt that the incumbent government faced in its very own Fort Knox during the local bodies ballot?

Going back, during the same charm offensive, the supposedly handsome prime minister cautioned his opponents that if he was to quit, he would take to the streets and turn out to be far more potent— hence, conceding the opposite.

This assertion has stirred up a storm, it’s being debated far and wide as commentators are wondering why this was said and who it was for. Let’s assume that this message was for an audience of unknown origin, but for a sitting prime minister to suggest that he would be more powerful and effective if he was protesting on the streets indicates a serious deficiency in the affairs of state- parliamentary democracy à la Rawalpindi.

The age-old hung- parliament recipe has not been of much service to Pakistan but the argument remained secondary to the tenure-trimming treachery. However, in the last two legs of what’s left of democracy in Pakistan the latter may come to the fore as governments got to complete their innings on unplayable pitches . The recipe needs to change for continuity with ingenuity— a prime minister must feel more powerful in the office as opposed to opposition. Such is the essence of democracy by the people— for a democratically elected prime minister is usually the representative of the majority of the people. That’s where the power must stem from, contrary to other sources of power generation.

The prime minister’s nostalgia for container-concert heydays also indicates how troubled things must be in Pakistan’s oval office, further complicated as distances grow between capitol hill and the hilly capital. This at a time when a friendly government on the western flank is flipping its wings for a maiden flight. Only God knows where that might land.

While Pakistan has turned out on top with regards to ‘depth’ in its strategy, it’s fallen short on strategy in its depth. The ‘exodus’ of foreign troops after losing a 20-year battle might make merry hearts, but it’s come at a glaring cost which only adds to our vicious internal crises. Our economy, definitely a civilian subject, continues to suffer at the hands of terrorism, uncertainity and instability.

Resultantly, the goings are tough while allegedly the leadership is incompetent, could that be the latent heat behind PM steaming off?

Ironically, our leadership options oscillate between incompetent and corrupt— not much difference there in my opinion, provided one’s moral compass can survive the snow jobs up north. If you’re corrupt you’re not competent enough to partake the job and if you’re incompetent then you’re corrupt for taking up the job in the first place.

This logic, on a side note, by extension also applies to the PM’s recent accountability accountable who must be looking for a new team in the next super league draw.

Question remains, is Mr Akbar the only one looking for a job amid prime minister calling younger sharif’s latest speech a job application, Mr Ahsan Iqbal recently viewing Shah Mahmood’s onslaught in the assembly a job interview and PM himself reminiscing the job he had with all the fanfare and no flak. Is this what it is or this hype is a pirate remix of staying alive especially at the request of the self exiled.

Credit must be given to PMLN’s media team for keeping the long distance relationship alive while the prime minister must seriously think his media strategy or the lack thereof because clearly his team hasn’t been able to clear the air, in fact they have the prime minister playing right into the hands of the opposition. This was also said by an esteemed caller on the show that must go on. The caller shamed these apologists for not creating awareness about the wonderful social welfare initiatives like ehsas and sehat card. Perhaps, she was also referring to their lack of ehsas and sehat of the government.

It’s time to address the banshees.

Is the prime minister listening???