PIA steward slips away in Canada

KARACHI: A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) steward slipped away from his hotel after arriving in Toronto city of Canada on board a passenger flight.

Waqar Ahmed Jadoon arrived from Islamabad via flight PK-781. He along with other members of the crew had been staying at a hotel in the city.

It was only after he didn’t report for duty on a flight back to Pakistan on Sunday that his colleagues got to know of his disappearance.

The matter was brought to the notice of PIA’s station manager in Canada who later informed the airport authority about the flight attendant’s absence without intimating his seniors.

A PIA spokesperson confirmed the development, saying the airline management will launch departmental proceedings against Jadon.

He added Jadon’s family members are also being questioned about his potential whereabouts.

The spokesperson said the steward will be sacked with all his outstanding dues to be frozen.