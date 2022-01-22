NATIONAL

Dadu medical student case suspect arrested from Swabi

By News Desk

SWABI: Police have arrested Shaman Solangi, the main accused in the case of a medical college student’s death in Dadu, from Swabi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province.

The final year student Asmat Jameel had died by suicide earlier this month after Solangi allegedly blackmailed her using a fake marriage certificate. Solangi has been on the run for the past 16 days.

According to the police, upon getting a tip-off, the investigating party conducted a major operation in the Swabi area of KP and arrested Shaman Solangi. He would be moved to Dadu after legal proceedings.

Police have already arrested two accused in the case. Imdad Solangi was a witness to the fake marriage.

Police arrested Faizan Solangi, the son of the main accused Shaman Solangi on January 14. Faizan Solangi supported his father in the sexual harassment of Asmat and other alleged victims.

Asmat Khalid was a student at the Peoples University of Medical and Health Sciences for Women, Nawabshah. She was found dead at her residence January 8, 2022.

When the police reached her residence to collect the body for a post-mortem examination, they found a “suicide note” there. It was addressed to her father.

“Ammi Papa I am very sorry,” it read. “You will be very upset. But I got weak. Forgive me. You both worked very hard for me in old age. Thank you,” the note reads.

Dadu SSP Aijaz Ahmed Shaikh said that investigations have revealed that the student was being blackmailed by Shaman Solangi and his family, who claimed that Asmat and Shaman had “secretly married each other”.

Shaikh said that the Solangi family had prepared a fake nikkahnama to take Asmat with them.

Immediately after the incident was reported, an FIR was registered against Faiz, his father Shaman Solangi, and three other people at the Sita road police station under sections 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and 314 (whoever, with intent to cause harm to the body or mind of any person, causes the death of that or of any other person by means of a weapon or an act which in the ordinary course of nature is not likely to cause death) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Khalid Jameel Rajput, Asmat’s father, told the police that the suspects had been blackmailing her for a while now. The victim has deposited huge amounts of money in their accounts several times.

