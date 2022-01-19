NATIONAL

In call with UAE crown prince, Imran condemns Houthi attack on Abu Dhabi

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday condemned the Houthi attack against Abu Dhabi — that killed one Pakistan national and two Indians, and was claimed by the Iran-backed militia — in a telephonic conversation with United Arab Emirates (UAE) Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Police in the capital, Abu Dhabi, said Monday’s attacks targeted three oil tanker trucks at an oil facility and an extension of the Abu Dhabi International Airport. They said six people were wounded.

There was no significant damage to the airport or oil facility, police added.

Today, the prime minister expressed solidarity with the leadership, government and people of the Emirates, a press statement issued by his office said.

Khan underlined that such attacks could not be justified under any circumstances and stressed their immediate cessation, observing they posed a grave threat to regional peace and security.

The prime minister offered deepest condolences to the families of all the victims and prayed for the speedy recovery of the wounded.

Al Nahyan thanked Khan for the “strong expression of support”, and also offered condolence on the death of the Pakistan national.

A spokesperson for the rebel group said it had carried out the attacks on the UAE’s economic hub of Abu Dhabi in retaliation for its role in a military offensive in Yemen last week.

The UAE is part of a Saudi-led military coalition that supports Yemen’s government against the Houthi rebels, who have repeatedly targeted Saudi Arabia with cross border strikes.

Houthi sources in Yemen’s capital, Sana’a, told Arab media that they fired eight drones and 10 missiles.

Previous articleCPEC enabled Pakistan to meet energy demand, cut production costs: official
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

CPEC enabled Pakistan to meet energy demand, cut production costs: official

ISLAMABAD: The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has not only turned Pakistan into a power surplus country but also cut the production cost of electricity,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Victim in couple harassment case says ‘pressured’ to pursue matter

ISLAMABAD: The female complainant in a case pertaining to sexual harassment of an Islamabad-based couple Wednesday, yet again, refused to identify the prime suspect...
Read more
NATIONAL

Qureshi invites opposition to support efforts for south Punjab province

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday invited leaders from the opposition parties to join the government in efforts to make southern Punjab...
Read more
NATIONAL

NAB submits response on petition seeking Maryam’s acquittal in Avenfield case

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday responded to a latest petition seeking acquittal of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz in...
Read more
NATIONAL

PBS to hold first-ever digital census

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) has started preparations to hold Pakistan's first-ever digital population census this year. According to reports citing sources, the...
Read more
NATIONAL

SHC summons East deputy commissioner in encroachments case

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday took up a case related to encroachments on the roads and footpaths in the Gulzar-i-Hijri neighbourhood...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Qureshi invites opposition to support efforts for south Punjab province

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday invited leaders from the opposition parties to join the government in efforts to make southern Punjab...

NAB submits response on petition seeking Maryam’s acquittal in Avenfield case

PBS to hold first-ever digital census

SHC summons East deputy commissioner in encroachments case

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.