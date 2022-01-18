NATIONAL

Policeman, two gunmen killed in Islamabad shootout

By Monitoring Report

Two gunmen opened fire at police officers manning a roadside checkpoint in Islamabad late Monday night, triggering a shootout that killed an officer and both assailants, police said.

Two policemen were also wounded in the attack near a market, the Islamabad police said in a statement. They said the wounded officers were taken to hospital.

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed condemned the attack and ordered an investigation.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack and police are still investigating.

Last Friday, militants attacked an army post in the northwest, bordering Afghanistan, triggering an intense shootout that killed a soldier.

The Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) — who have been emboldened since the Afghan Taliban seized power in the neighbouring nation — claimed responsibility for the attack.

