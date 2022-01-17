HEADLINES

Jamaat hand in glove with PPP on Sindh local govt laws: Zaman

By INP

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Khurrum Sher Zaman on Monday accused Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) of “creating a drama” on the controversial local government laws along with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) government of Sindh.

Expressing his views on a news channel, Zaman said PTI raised its voice against the controversial law before any party [did so].

He also accused the religious party of stealing the PTI idea of hitting the streets and advised its leadership to broaden its approach.

On Sunday, JI held a massive rally at Shahrah-e-Faisal to oppose the controversial regulation.

The party has held a protest rally against the law after organising a dharna outside the provincial assembly’s building which entered its 17th day on Monday.

Addressing the rally, JI Karachi chief Naeem ur-Rehman said that feudal and landlords should leave Karachi. He censured the provincial authorities for depriving Karachi of basic facilities despite paying huge taxes.

He had said the people of Karachi are now awakening to get their rights and powers. He appealed to the people of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) to support their campaign.

Previous articleCBC ordered to take action against officials who okayed illegal structures
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Afghan Taliban pledge all girls in schools in late March

Afghanistan’s new Taliban rulers say they hope to be able to open all schools for girls across the country after late March, their spokesman...
Read more
HEADLINES

PML-N terms January 13 as ‘darkest day’ in Pakistan’s history, as NA passes ‘mini-budget’

PML-N leaders Ahsan Iqbal and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Friday stated that January 13 was the "darkest day in the history of Pakistan," as...
Read more
HEADLINES

HRW lambasts Indian govt for adopting discriminatory laws against Muslims

The Human Rights Watch (HRW) in its annual report lambasted the Indian government for adopting discriminatory policies against minority communities, including Muslims. The HRW in...
Read more
HEADLINES

PM to chair CCI meeting today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair a meeting of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) later today at his office in Islamabad. The 49th...
Read more
HEADLINES

PIA to cut-down its aircraft-to-employee ratio

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is planning to cut down its aircraft to employee ratio from 260 to 220 employees in 2022, the national airline...
Read more
HEADLINES

Younger brother of Chairman Senate, driver die in Lasbela car accident

UTHAL: Salar Sanjrani, the younger brother of Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, along with his driver died in a road accident here on Saturday. According to...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Schools to remain open as daily new infections remain above 4,000...

-- Daily caseload highest since August -- School closures off the table for now, NCOC decides -- Punjab opposes closure of educational institutions  ISLAMABAD: Pakistan confirmed 4,340...

A closer look at the case of Aafia Siddiqui, the scientist at centre of Texas siege

Veteran actor Rasheed Naz passes away

Two teens arrested in UK in connection with Texas hostage-taking

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.