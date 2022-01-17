Jamaat hand in glove with PPP on Sindh local govt laws: Zaman

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Khurrum Sher Zaman on Monday accused Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) of “creating a drama” on the controversial local government laws along with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) government of Sindh.

Expressing his views on a news channel, Zaman said PTI raised its voice against the controversial law before any party [did so].

He also accused the religious party of stealing the PTI idea of hitting the streets and advised its leadership to broaden its approach.

On Sunday, JI held a massive rally at Shahrah-e-Faisal to oppose the controversial regulation.

The party has held a protest rally against the law after organising a dharna outside the provincial assembly’s building which entered its 17th day on Monday.

Addressing the rally, JI Karachi chief Naeem ur-Rehman said that feudal and landlords should leave Karachi. He censured the provincial authorities for depriving Karachi of basic facilities despite paying huge taxes.

He had said the people of Karachi are now awakening to get their rights and powers. He appealed to the people of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) to support their campaign.