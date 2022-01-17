Imran welcomes Putin’s condemnation of blasphemy

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday appreciated Russian President Vladimir Putin for his remark asserting that disrespect of Prophet Muhammad (P.B.U.H.) did not count as an expression of freedom but was in fact a gross “violation of religious freedom”.

In his annual press conference in December, Putin observed these acts give rise to extremist reprisals, citing as an example the attack on the offices of Charlie Hebdo, a French satirical weekly, in Paris after its publication of blasphemous cartoons of the prophet.

In his third telephonic conversation with the Russian president in less than six months, Khan recalled he had been regularly highlighting the steep rise in incidents involving Islamophobic sentiments and hatred towards Muslims in his addresses to the international bodies such as the UN General Assembly (UNGA), pointing to its grave ramifications, a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said.

Separately, the prime minister, in a series of tweets, said he lauded Putin for his emphatic statement regarding freedom of speech which could not be used as a pretext to disrespect the prophet.

“[…] He is the first Western leader to show empathy [and] sensitivity to Muslim sentiment[s] for their beloved prophet,” he tweeted.

During the conversation, the two leaders agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation in different sectors, increase high-level exchanges, and remain in close contact on matters relating to Afghanistan.

Khan underscored that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan was pivotal for regional stability.

Afghanistan was facing dire humanitarian and economic challenges and support of the international community to its people at this critical juncture remained vitally important, he stressed.

The prime minister also underscored the importance of the release of Afghanistan’s financial assets held by the United States for addressing the dire needs of the war-ravaged nation.

“The two leaders fondly recalled their conversations during last year and exchanged views on bilateral cooperation as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest,” the press statement said.

Khan underscored that Pakistan’s relationship with Russia was on an upward trajectory, with an increased focus on trade and economic ties and energy cooperation.

He reiterated his government’s resolve for early realisation of the Pakistan Stream natural gas pipeline.

The 1,100-kilometer-long project, formerly known as the North-South Pipeline, plans to carry 12.4 billion cubic meters of natural gas annually.

The project name was changed to Pakistan Stream along with its partnership structure against the risk of US sanctions on Russian companies.

Although the countries signed an intergovernmental agreement on the project in 2015, the project has been postponed for several reasons.

The prime minister said he looked forward to Putin’s visit to Pakistan as well as his own visit to Russia at an appropriate time.