PM orders timely completion of welfare projects

PESHAWAR: Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday directed for the completion of development projects in their stipulated period and other public welfare plans on a priority basis.

The prime minister held a meeting with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan after his arrival here.

During the meeting, the three discussed administrative affairs and political and law and order situations in the province.

The uplift projects include implementation of the agriculture transformation plan, protection of forests and healthcare cards.

The prime minister was apprised of the steps taken by the administration to control price hikes and progress being made through a drive against hoarders.