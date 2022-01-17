CBC ordered to take action against officials who okayed illegal structures

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) ordered Cantonment Board Clifton (CBC) to take action within 30 days against the officials involved in approving illegal structures in the regulator’s limits.

SHC bench took up the case related to illegal construction in the P&T Colony neighbourhood.

At the outset of the hearing, the bench asked the CBC counsel how multi-storey buildings were constructed in the neighbourhood? “Who granted permission to construct 11-storey buildings?”

Who will be responsible in case of any mishap in the area, the judge asked.

The CBC counsel admitted that the 11-storey buildings were constructed illegally. The court, showing resentment over the response, asked what action the CBC took against its officials who gave go-ahead for the construction?

While directing the CBC to initiate action from its home, Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi directed to take action against its officials and submit the report with the court within 30 days.

The SHC directed CBC to submit a comprehensive report regarding action. The hearing has been adjourned until February.