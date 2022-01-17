Sports

No vaccine, no French Open for Djokovic, says French Sports ministry

By Reuters

PARIS: Novak Djokovic could be barred from playing in the French Open as things stand now after the Sports Ministry said on Monday there would be no exemption from France’s new vaccine pass law.

World number one Djokovic, who has not been vaccinated against Covid-19, was deported from Australia on Sunday before the first Grand Slam tournament of the year after losing a court case to have the cancellation of his visa overturned.

France’s vaccine pass law, approved by parliament on Sunday, will require people to have a certificate of vaccination to enter public places such as restaurants, cafes, cinemas and long-distance trains.

“The rule is simple. The vaccine pass will be imposed, as soon as the law is promulgated, in establishments that were already subject to the health pass,” the ministry said.

“This will apply to everyone who is a spectator or a professional sportsperson. And this until further notice.

“Now, as far as Roland Garros is concerned, it’s in May. The situation may change between now and then and we hope that it will be more favourable. So we’ll see, but clearly, there’s no exemption.”

Serbian Djokovic, who was barred from bidding to win a record 21st Grand Slam title at the Australian Open, has refused to vaccinate and was criticised for attending public events last month after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Previous articleCivil servants promoted, transferred
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Osaka overcomes stumble to make Australian Open second round

MELBOURNE: A nervous Naomi Osaka opened the defence of her Australian Open title with a hard-fought 6-3, 6-3 win against Colombia's Camila Osorio, but...
Read more
Sports

Australian bowlers destroy England again to win Ashes 4-0

Australia's fast bowlers ran through the English batting line-up to claim a comprehensive 146-run win in the fifth and final Ashes Test at Hobart...
Read more
Sports

Novak Djokovic ‘disappointed’ with losing deportation appeal

Novak Djokovic said he was disappointed that a court on Sunday dismissed his challenge to a deportation order and accepted his hopes of playing...
Read more
Sports

Highs and lows: ‘King’ Kohli’s innings as India captain

NEW DELHI: Swashbuckling superstar batsman Virat Kohli often courted controversy during his seven-year innings as India's Test captain but took the team to unprecedented...
Read more
Sports

Premier League faces fan fury for flurry of postponements

LONDON: The Premier League stands accused of overseeing a farce after agreeing to Arsenal's request to postpone their trip to Tottenham with the Gunners...
Read more
Sports

Kohli quits as India Test captain

NEW DELHI: India's Virat Kohli quit as Test captain Saturday, bringing to an end a controversy-laden seven-year stint in one of the highest-profile, highest-pressure...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Veteran actor Rasheed Naz passes away

ISLAMABAD: Celebrated actor Rasheed Naz passed away Monday morning at the age of 73, his daughter-in-law said. "Our dearest Baba Rashid Naz has left this...

Two teens arrested in UK in connection with Texas hostage-taking

Osaka overcomes stumble to make Australian Open second round

World’s 10 richest men doubled their wealth during pandemic, Oxfam reports

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.