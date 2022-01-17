Civil servants promoted, transferred

ISLAMABAD: The Establishment Division on Monday promoted, and transferred, several officers from the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) and Police Service of Pakistan (PSP) cadres to BPS-18.

PAS officers in the list include Khurshid Alam, Sara Javed, Mujtaba Arafat Khan, retired Captain Sami Tayyab Khan, Fahad Mehmood, Shehzad Mehmood, Usama Majeed Cheema, Muhammad Usman Ali, Shauzab Abbas, Muhammad Ihtesham ul-Haq and Zain ul-Abideen Memon.

Similarly, Mehreen Baloch, Hira Rizwan, Talha Zubair, Sobia Hassan, Waqar Hussain, Rana Muhammad Umar, Anam Nasir and Aftab Sultan of the DMG have also been promoted.

Promotions and transfers were also made in the police department. Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASP) Danial Ahmed Javed, Zain Asim and Ikhlaq Ullah were made Superintendents of Police (SP) and their services were placed at the disposal of the Punjab police.

Likewise, Faryal Fareed, Ghayyur Ahmed Khan, Anam Faryal Afzal, Zia Ullah, Muhammad Shoaib, Asma Rauf, Hina Neik Bakht were also promoted to the position and transferred.