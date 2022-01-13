Boris Johnson appoints British-Pakistani Aamer Sarfraz as trade envoy to Singapore

The British Government has appointed Lord Aamer Sarfraz as Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Trade envoy to Singapore to promote British interests and trade ties between the two countries.

The UK Government’s Department for International Trade announced the appointment of a British Pakistani House of Lords member’s appointment at the important position.

The UK exports minister said in a tweet: “We’ve appointed two new PM trade envoys to strengthen trade and investment relationships and promote British business interests. Graham Stuart to Vietnam, Cambodia & Laos and Lord Sarfraz to Singapore.”

The Department For International Trade said: “Congratulations to Graham Stuart and Lord Sarfraz who have been appointed as two new PM trade envoys. They will engage with their overseas markets to identify trade and investment opportunities for British businesses.”

British High Commissioner to Singapore Kara Owen welcomed Lord Sarfraz’s appointment and said: “Delighted to welcome Lord Sarfraz as our new trade envoy to Singapore following fantastic progress on trade and digital economy agreements in 2021, we look forward to working together to create more partnerships, jobs and growth in 2022.”

Her Majesty’s Trade Commissioner Natalia Black said she looked forward to working with “our two new Trade Envoys for the Asia Pacific – Graham Stuart and Lord Sarfraz”.

She added: “Lots of exciting work to be done to strengthen trade and investment relationships in the region.”

Lord Aamer expressed his joy at the appointment and said: “Singapore is Southeast Asia’s economic and technology hub, and the UK-Singapore relationship is very strong. I am particularly excited about the UK-Singapore Digital Economy Agreement, the most comprehensive digital trade deal in the world.”

It is pertinent to note that the British-Pakistani businessman Sarfraz was made a member of the House of Lords on the advice of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in August 2020.

He was appointed a member of the House of Lords for life for his services to the Conservative Party and for serving as an advisor to the party leadership on community outreach. The British-Pakistani businessman has also served as the treasurer of the Conservative Party.

At the age of 40, Sarfraz is one of the youngest members of the House of Lords.

A fluent Urdu speaker whose parents originate from Gujrat, Sarfraz has written articles on British politics, stressing the need for British-Pakistanis and Muslims in the UK to join the mainstream political process.