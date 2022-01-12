Sports

Gauff beats Kostyuk, five Americans in Adelaide quarters

By Reuters

ADELAIDE: Coco Gauff battled to a 6-3 5-7 6-3 win over unseeded Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk at the Adelaide International 2 WTA tournament on Wednesday to join four other Americans in the quarter-finals.

Madison Keys, Alison Riske, Madison Brengle and Lauren Davis also won their respective matches in the round of 16 earlier in the day to book their spots in the quarter-finals which will take place on Thursday.

Gauff, who pushed world number one Ash Barty before losing their second-round meeting in the Adelaide International 1 event last week, raced ahead 4-1 in the opening set against Kostyuk before grabbing the early lead in the match.

Kostyuk raced to 5-3 in the second set and wasted three set points to allow Gauff to draw level, but dragged the clash into a decider when the third seed sent a forehand wide.

A decisive break in the seventh game of the third set gave Gauff the upper hand again and she held her nerve to prevail.

Earlier, former U.S. Open runner-up Keys hardly broke a sweat in her 6-1 6-3 demolition of Czech Tereza Martincova while Riske was equally ruthless as she powered past Anhelina Kalinina of Ukraine by a similar scoreline.

Brengle downed Swede Rebecca Peterson 6-3 6-2 while Davis was made to work hard by Jasmine Paolini before coming away with a 4-6 6-4 6-4 win.

Former French Open runner-up Marketa Vondrousova surrendered a match point against unseeded Croatian Ana Konjuh who completed a 4-6 6-2 7-6(3) victory in an epic Centre Court battle that lasted two hours and 21 minutes.

In the men’s event, local hope Thanasi Kokkinakis withstood a barrage that included 23 aces from American John Isner before sealing a 6-7(5) 7-6(5) 7-6(4) victory over the second seed to reach the last eight.

Russian third seed Karen Khachanov overcame an early wobble to beat Italian Gianluca Mager 7-5 6-3.

Previous articleNew mechanism to facilitate INGOs working in Afghanistan
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Djokovic admits ‘errors’ in urgent fight to avoid deportation

MELBOURNE: Novak Djokovic on Wednesday admitted "errors" in his travel papers and in his behaviour after a claimed coronavirus infection as he battled to...
Read more
Sports

HBL PSL 2022 tickets go up for sale online

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday said that tickets for the Karachi and Lahore legs of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022...
Read more
Sports

PCB chairman to propose quadrangular T20 series involving India

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja plans on proposing an annual quadrangular T20 series, involving Pakistan, India, Australia, and England, sources revealed on...
Read more
Sports

Novak Djokovic saga throws light on migrants’ ordeal in Australia

It was the most unlikely Australian residence for the world's number one tennis player, Novak Djokovic: a grim, five-storey former hotel with no check-out...
Read more
Sports

Djokovic’s Ausralian Open dream hangs in balance

SYDNEY: Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic's dream of chasing a record 21st Grand Slam hung in the balance Tuesday as the Australian government pondered whether...
Read more
Sports

Bangladesh 152-5 as New Zealand close on series-levelling win

CHRISTCHURCH: New Zealand were closing in on a big win over Bangladesh on day three of the second Test on Tuesday with the tourists...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Mini-budget would have negative impact on public: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari Wednesday said the so-called mini-budget tabled in the National Assembly by the government would have a...

PM to chair CCI meeting today

Summary for new chief justice appointment sent to presidency

Quake hits Gwadar, surrounding towns

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.