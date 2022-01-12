NATIONAL

New mechanism to facilitate INGOs working in Afghanistan

By APP
Afghan and Pakistani nationals walk through a security barrier to cross the border as a national flag of Pakistan and a Taliban flag is masted in the Pakistan-Afghanistan border crossing point in Chaman on August 24, 2021, following Taliban's military takeover of Afghanistan. (Photo by - / AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Interior introduced an elaborate mechanism to facilitate the relief efforts of international non-government organisations (INGOs) operating in Afghanistan.

This was disclosed during the meeting of the Afghanistan Inter-Ministerial Coordination Cell (AICC) Wednesday chaired by National Security Adviser (NSA) Moeed Yusuf.

The officials from the Ministry of Interior informed the meeting the main objective of the measures was to facilitate the humanitarian efforts in the war-torn nation and both new groups, as well as those already registered, will benefit from it.

An INGO applying for registration would now be required to submit a credentials verification letter from the concerned embassy, proof of registration in the country of origin, and source of funding along with local residence address and details of its designated staff.

A scrutiny committee will complete the process within three weeks.

Similarly, the process of issuance of visas has been made less cumbersome and time-consuming. Duration for processing visa requests has been reduced to 10 days and entry visas for INGO or international organisations’ staff wanting to work for assistance in Afghanistan will be issued without security clearance.

Yusuf appreciated the initiative and said it would immensely help the humanitarian assistance efforts for the people of Afghanistan.

The meeting was attended by officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministries of Commerce, Planning and Finance, Federal Board of Revenue, and Higher Education Commission.

Previous articleAuction of Muslim women on Indian app shows tech weaponised for abuse
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Murree entry ban extended until next week

ISLAMABAD: The administration of Murree extended on Wednesday the restriction on tourists entering the hilltown until January 17. Electricity was still out in several remote...
Read more
NATIONAL

Mini-budget would have negative impact on public: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari Wednesday said the so-called mini-budget tabled in the National Assembly by the government would have a...
Read more
NATIONAL

Summary for new chief justice appointment sent to presidency

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Law and Justice prepared a summary recommending the appointment of Justice Umar Ata Bandial as new chief justice of the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Quake hits Gwadar, surrounding towns

QUETTA: Earthquake tremors measuring 5.0 on the Richter scale were felt in Gwadar and adjoining towns, National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) said on Wednesday. The...
Read more
NATIONAL

Meeting of education ministers on Thursday

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood summoned a key meeting of Inter-Provincial Education Ministers on January 13. Reports citing sources suggest the participants will review...
Read more
NATIONAL

Daily new Covid-19 cases cross 2,000 after three months

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday reported more than 2,000 new cases of Covid-19 after a period of over three months, the National Command and Operation...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

PM to chair CCI meeting today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair a meeting of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) later today at his office in Islamabad. The 49th...

Summary for new chief justice appointment sent to presidency

Quake hits Gwadar, surrounding towns

Meeting of education ministers on Thursday

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.