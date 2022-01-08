Opinion

Thou shall not kill

By Editor's Mail
24
0

Man’s capacity for barbarism and senseless slaughter as displayed in Gaza, would surprise even the wolves in the jungle. While it is the belief of all three monotheistic religions, including the Jews, in the commandment Thou Shall Not Kill, yet hatred and greed blinds the Zionists and their supporters in the West, who never tire of talking about human rights.
Hypocrisy at its worst, is what we witness, when the so-called leaders of the free world justify the barbaric bombardment of Palestinians by one of the most powerful armies in the Mid-East, as Israel’s right of defence in response to crude rockets fired by the victims. The Iron Dome neutralizes the rockets fired by helpless Palestinians, while the Arab countries seem unmoved by the enormity of the tragedy that afflicts over 2 million Palestinians living in the most densely populated area in the world. What could be more comical than the argument of using human shields to justify the bombing and collateral damage inflicted, resulting in the death of almost 50 children?
The Zionists are the biggest threat to the safety of the world’s Jews. Extremist Zionists rejoicing the slaughter and suffering of Palestinians would invite only the wrath of Almighty Allah SWT. If the Nazi’s ruthless schemes of extermination and ethnic cleansing did not succeed and the Jews survived, so will the Palestinians emerge as a more united and stronger people. One only hopes that, unlike the Jews who were persecuted by Nazis, yet many within them, rejoice in assuming the role of persecutors, this cycle of violence will cease and peace prevail in the Kingdom of Heavens, where holy sites of all three monotheistic faiths exist.

MALIK TARIQ ALI
LAHORE

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePakistan’s key achievements in 2021
Next articleInvestment in skills
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Social contract

The role of the government in the provision of free and quality education — even in countries having the strongest traditions of free-market economies...
Read more
Letters

Investment in skills

Pakistan faces many financial issues which makes its power weaker on international levels. It has a number of opportunities. The only thing to overcome...
Read more
Comment

Pakistan’s key achievements in 2021

The year 2021 ended with a fair share of bittersweet moments for Pakistan. Many important bills were passed and policy initiatives were taken by...
Read more
Comment

Road to Beirut!

Ever since the incumbent government came to power, inflation has been on the rise at a historic rate and as such has been talk...
Read more
Comment

Kashmiris self determination day

Kashmiris across the Line of Control as well as people from all walks of life, all over the world, observed the Self-determination Day on...
Read more
Editorials

Defying parliamentary authority

Two reports appearing in media on Friday create a perception of collusion between the PTI government and NAB which is damaging for both. A report...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Letters

Investment in skills

Pakistan faces many financial issues which makes its power weaker on international levels. It has a number of opportunities. The only thing to overcome...

Thou shall not kill

Pakistan’s key achievements in 2021

Road to Beirut!

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.