Man’s capacity for barbarism and senseless slaughter as displayed in Gaza, would surprise even the wolves in the jungle. While it is the belief of all three monotheistic religions, including the Jews, in the commandment Thou Shall Not Kill, yet hatred and greed blinds the Zionists and their supporters in the West, who never tire of talking about human rights.

Hypocrisy at its worst, is what we witness, when the so-called leaders of the free world justify the barbaric bombardment of Palestinians by one of the most powerful armies in the Mid-East, as Israel’s right of defence in response to crude rockets fired by the victims. The Iron Dome neutralizes the rockets fired by helpless Palestinians, while the Arab countries seem unmoved by the enormity of the tragedy that afflicts over 2 million Palestinians living in the most densely populated area in the world. What could be more comical than the argument of using human shields to justify the bombing and collateral damage inflicted, resulting in the death of almost 50 children?

The Zionists are the biggest threat to the safety of the world’s Jews. Extremist Zionists rejoicing the slaughter and suffering of Palestinians would invite only the wrath of Almighty Allah SWT. If the Nazi’s ruthless schemes of extermination and ethnic cleansing did not succeed and the Jews survived, so will the Palestinians emerge as a more united and stronger people. One only hopes that, unlike the Jews who were persecuted by Nazis, yet many within them, rejoice in assuming the role of persecutors, this cycle of violence will cease and peace prevail in the Kingdom of Heavens, where holy sites of all three monotheistic faiths exist.

MALIK TARIQ ALI

LAHORE