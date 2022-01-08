NATIONAL

Red Crescent distributes aid to Rohingya refugee students in Karachi

By Monitoring Report

ISLAMABAD: The Turkish Red Crescent provided educational materials to 1,260 Rohingya refugee students at seven schools in Karachi, an official said.

The aid was provided in cooperation with the Pakistan Red Crescent and the Pakistan Alliance for Girls Education (PAGE), an umbrella organisation working towards building an enabling environment for gender equity in education, employment, rights and leadership.

A ceremony marking the distribution of the educational materials was held in the Gulshan-e-Iqbal neighbourhood and attended by Cemal Sangu, Consul General of Turkey in Karachi, officials from the Turkey and Pakistan Red Crescent organisations and other guests.

Ibrahim Carlos Camilo, head of the Turkish Red Crescent delegation in Pakistan, said the students showed great interest and were very happy to receive the educational materials.

Previous articleSindh announces higher grades for primary teachers
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Sindh announces higher grades for primary teachers

KARACHI: The Sindh government has decided to upgrade the status of the primary school teachers, promoting them to higher grades on completing nine and...
Read more
NATIONAL

Covid-19 transmission rate stays above 2pc for third straight day

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported one death by coronavirus in the last 24 hours as the number of positive cases has surged to 1,302,486. The nationwide tally...
Read more
NATIONAL

FIA serves notice on cryptocurrency exchange in $100mn scam

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) said it issued a notice to Binance, a cryptocurrency exchange, during the investigation of an alleged cryptocurrency scam...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan, Turkey military officials discuss regional security, defense collaboration

ISLAMABAD: Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and Turkey Deputy Chief of General Staff Gen Selcuk Bayraktaroglu discussed the regional security situation as well...
Read more
NATIONAL

Karachi brings Covid-19 vaccines to women’s doorstep

KARACHI: Karachi is launching a door-to-door campaign to vaccinate women, who are lagging behind men in rates of coronavirus inoculation as the country enters...
Read more
NATIONAL

21 freeze to death as snow turns Murree into parking lot

ISLAMABAD: At least 21 people died in Murree after heavy snowfall turned the popular tourist hill resort into a slippery mess, stranding thousands of...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistan, Turkey military officials discuss regional security, defense collaboration

ISLAMABAD: Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and Turkey Deputy Chief of General Staff Gen Selcuk Bayraktaroglu discussed the regional security situation as well...

Karachi brings Covid-19 vaccines to women’s doorstep

21 freeze to death as snow turns Murree into parking lot

Six killed, 17 injured in road accident

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.