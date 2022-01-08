Red Crescent distributes aid to Rohingya refugee students in Karachi

ISLAMABAD: The Turkish Red Crescent provided educational materials to 1,260 Rohingya refugee students at seven schools in Karachi, an official said.

The aid was provided in cooperation with the Pakistan Red Crescent and the Pakistan Alliance for Girls Education (PAGE), an umbrella organisation working towards building an enabling environment for gender equity in education, employment, rights and leadership.

A ceremony marking the distribution of the educational materials was held in the Gulshan-e-Iqbal neighbourhood and attended by Cemal Sangu, Consul General of Turkey in Karachi, officials from the Turkey and Pakistan Red Crescent organisations and other guests.

Ibrahim Carlos Camilo, head of the Turkish Red Crescent delegation in Pakistan, said the students showed great interest and were very happy to receive the educational materials.