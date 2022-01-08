NATIONAL

Omicron less severe but still threat to health systems

By AFP
TOPSHOT - Motorists make their way on a busy street alongside a market area as COVID-19 coronavirus cases still increase in the country, in Karachi on June 17, 2020. - Pakistan, which has recorded 150,000 cases and about 3,000 deaths, Prime Minister Imran Khan resisted a nationwide lockdown, saying the country could ill afford it. (Photo by Asif HASSAN / AFP) (Photo by ASIF HASSAN/AFP via Getty Images)

PARIS: Omicron is causing record numbers of cases around the world, and though it causes less severe Covid-19 experts warn this wave still threatens to overwhelm health systems.

Nose and throat, not lungs

Six weeks after it was first sequenced in southern Africa Omicron cases are smashing infection records with average new daily cases at nearly two million this week, according to an AFP tally.

At the same time, the illness caused by the Omicron variant of Covid-19 is proving less severe.

On Friday, the French public health authority said the risk of hospitalisation was about 70 percent lower for Omicron, citing data from the US, the UK, Canada and Israel.

Experts point out that the lack of severity may be due to widespread immunity thanks to vaccination or previous infection.

But studies on animals point to another peculiarity: rather than affecting the lungs where severe Covid takes root, it seems to proliferate in the nose and throat.

This would not only explain the variant’s less-dangerous symptoms but also its ability to spread quickly through coughing and sneezing.

Because of this, some experts are calling for better mask protection and Austria on Thursday made medical grade FFP2 masks mandatory outside.

Hospitals on edge

But even though Omicron is causing less severe illness, the surging caseload overall has scientists urging caution to keep from overwhelming health systems.

“Even if the percentage of cases with severe disease is proportionally lower, when there are record cases, that still means record numbers of people in the hospital,” tweeted US virologist Angela Rasmussen on Friday.

Unlike previous variant waves, however, this one seems so far to be affecting regular hospital admissions rather than ICU capacity.

This is the case in Denmark where national health service SSI reported that between December 1 and January 1 new Covid cases rose by about 70 percent across the country.

But hospitalisations only rose by 47 percent and ICU admissions by 20 percent.

Jab immunity weaker

Lab tests show that antibody levels in blood samples from people vaccinated with Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna jabs drop when faced with Omicron.

The drop is even greater in those vaccinated with AstraZeneca or Sinovac, a Chinese jab authorised in about 50 countries.

A booster seems to increase antibodies, with both Pfizer and Moderna announcing positive results from recent tests.

But nobody knows how long the booster will be effective.

This does not mean vaccines are useless against Omicron: the body has a secondary immune defence called T-cell response, which fights the virus by attacking infected cells.

This secondary response is particularly important in preventing severe forms of illness.

A recent study from South Africa showed Pfizer/BioNTech remained effective at preventing severe Covid from Omicron even after just two shots.

Last wave?

Some experts and officials have openly expressed hope that by spreading a less-severe Covid, Omicron could be helping the planet achieve herd immunity along with jabs.

Echoing French and Israeli counterparts, top Danish epidemiologist Tyra Grove Krause tweeted her “cautious optimism about the situation when we have overcome the Omicron wave”.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) however is urging caution.

“The more Omicron spreads, the more it transmits and the more it replicates, the more likely it is to throw out a new variant,” WHO senior emergencies officer Catherine Smallwood told AFP in an interview Tuesday.

But even if Omicron isn’t the last variant, experts think immunity from previous waves might mean the worst will soon be behind us.

“New variants may challenge us,” Grove Krause said, “but with vaccines hopefully SARS-CoV-2 will turn into just another airway virus we can live normally with.”

Previous articleEpaper – January 8 ISB 2022
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Military continues relief operation in flood-hit Gwadar

Pakistan Army, Pakistan Navy and Frontier Corps (FC) troops continued their relief and rescue operation in Balochistan's Gwadar district on Friday. It is pertinent to...
Read more
NATIONAL

Averting Afghan humanitarian crisis imperative for regional stability: COAS

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa met British High Commissioner Christian Turner at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi on Friday. COAS...
Read more
HEADLINES

Shahbaz calls for legal action against PM Imran after ECP report

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif on Friday called for legal action against PM Imran Khan after an election commission's...
Read more
NATIONAL

Rana Shamim affidavit case: IHC postpones indictment of ex-GB judge, others till Jan 20

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has deferred the indictment in contempt of court case against ex-chief judge of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Rana Shamim, Jang Group...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pak-Afghan border fencing issue will be resolved through diplomatic channels: Qureshi

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday said that the government has received positive response from Afghan authorities to resolve Pak-Afghan border fencing...
Read more
NATIONAL

Bad weather forces PIA to divert Lahore-bound flights to Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Inclement weather in Lahore forced Pakistan International Airlines (PIA)'s domestic and international flights, scheduled to land at the Lahore airport, to divert to...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Letters

Social contract

The role of the government in the provision of free and quality education — even in countries having the strongest traditions of free-market economies...

Investment in skills

Thou shall not kill

Pakistan’s key achievements in 2021

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.