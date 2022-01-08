Younger brother of Chairman Senate, driver die in Lasbela car accident

UTHAL: Salar Sanjrani, the younger brother of Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, along with his driver died in a road accident here on Saturday.

According to details, a car and tanker collided on Quetta-Karachi Highway near Uthal, in district Lasbela, Balochistan.

Younas Shah s/o Yaqoob Shah, the driver of Salar Sanjrani, died on the spot while Salar himself was critically injured

and was rushed to hospital. However, Salar also succumbed to his wounds.

Federal Ministers, MNAs, Senators and leaders of different political parties have expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Salar Sanjrani and condoled with Sanjrani. They prayed that may the departed soul rest in eternal peace.