HEADLINES

Younger brother of Chairman Senate, driver die in Lasbela car accident

By INP

UTHAL: Salar Sanjrani, the younger brother of Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, along with his driver died in a road accident here on Saturday.

According to details, a car and tanker collided on Quetta-Karachi Highway near Uthal, in district Lasbela, Balochistan.

Younas Shah s/o Yaqoob Shah, the driver of Salar Sanjrani, died on the spot while Salar himself was critically injured
and was rushed to hospital. However, Salar also succumbed to his wounds.

Federal Ministers, MNAs, Senators and leaders of different political parties have expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Salar Sanjrani and condoled with Sanjrani. They prayed that may the departed soul rest in eternal peace.

Previous articleMarrying without completing ‘iddat’ cannot be considered fornication: LHC
Next articleSindh reports 938 new Covid cases, highest since mid-Sept
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

At least 13 killed in rain-related incidents in Punjab, KP

ISLAMABAD: At least 13 people lost their lives while several others were injured in heavy rains and snowfall in various parts of the country,...
Read more
KARACHI

Sindh reports 938 new Covid cases, highest since mid-Sept

KARACHI: Sindh has reported 938 coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, the highest single-day tally since September 16, 2021, when the province had...
Read more
NATIONAL

Marrying without completing ‘iddat’ cannot be considered fornication: LHC

The Lahore High Court (LHC) Judge Justice Ali Zia Bajwa on Friday dismissed a petition filed against a woman who remarried without completing her iddat (period...
Read more
NATIONAL

Be patient Pakistan, millions of jobs coming in CPEC 2nd phase

Chinese companies provided over 100,000 jobs to Pakistanis in CPEC’s first phase, says Li Bijian   KARACHI: Consul General (CG) of Peoples Republic of China...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan loses textile exports worth $250m: APTMA

Pakistan has been deprived of textile exports worth $250 million in December 2021 after gas supply was suspended to the sector in Punjab for...
Read more
NATIONAL

WB congratulates Pakistan on completion of NSER survey

ISLAMABAD: World Bank (WB) Country Director Najy Benhassine has congratulated Pakistan on the successful completion of South Asia's first digital national socioeconomic registry (NSER)...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

‘Power-hungry’ Modi planned Pulwama attack: Indian politician

Indian Congress Leader Udit Raj has claimed that “power-hungry” Narendra Modi had planned the Pulwama terror attack that took place in February 2019, just weeks before...

Putin, Lukashenko hold phone conversations with Tokayev

Be patient Pakistan, millions of jobs coming in CPEC 2nd phase

Pakistan loses textile exports worth $250m: APTMA

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.