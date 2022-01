KARACHI: Sindh has reported 938 coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, the highest single-day tally since September 16, 2021, when the province had recorded 980 infections.

According to the daily situation report issued by the Chief Minister’s Office, the province’s infection tally now stands at 485,422.

The province has also reported three more coronavirus-related fatalities, following which the death from the virus has climbed to 7,681.