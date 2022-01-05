NATIONAL

Army extends emergency help to people trapped in Balochistan rains

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Army assisted the civil administration of Balochistan on Wednesday in carrying out rescue and relief operations after the two-day heavy downpour triggered flooding in low lying areas of Gwadar and Turbat.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), stagnant water accumulated posing extreme problems for the local population and tourists in these areas.

Army troops immediately assisted civil administration in rescue and relief efforts, including dewatering of various areas and shifting stranded people to safer places, the military’s media wing stated.

“Food and shelter was provided along the Coastal Highway, Pasni, Surbandar, Nigore and Jiwani areas,” the communique said. Similarly, Pakistan Navy also continued rescue and relief operations to provide humanitarian assistance to the flood-affected populace in low-lying areas of Gwadar.

Pakistan Coast Guards also stepped in to assist locals at Jiwani, Pishukan, and Gwadar city in removing water from streets and houses and shifting fishermen’s boats to safer locations.

Clips on social media showed uprooted trees while residents are wading through knee-deep water to get essential commodities. Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), said the highest rain of 137mm was recorded in Pasni, 104mm in Gwadar, 74mm in Ormara, 44mm in Turbat and 40mm in Jiwani. Thunderstorms in the district also affect the communication system while more rain is expected in the district. TLTP

Staff Report

