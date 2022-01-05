NATIONAL

China provides biogas digesters to households in Pakistan for wastes recycling

By Staff Correspondent
Chinas People's Liberation Army Commander Major Gen. Liu Minjiang, third left, walks with his Pakistani counterpart Major Gen. Mohsin Kamal, left, during the opening ceremony of Pakistan-China anti-terrorism military exercises, Monday, Dec. 11, 2006 in Abbottabad, Pakistan. The 10-day exercises begun in northwestern Pakistan aimed strengthening the bonds of friendship between the Pakistani and Chinese armies and benefiting from each other's experience in the planning and conduct of anti-terror activities," a military official said. (AP Photo/Ali Raza)

BEIJING: Professor of Lanzhou University, Gansu, China, Li
Xiangkai has said that China provided biogas digesters to households of a small town in Pakistan to recycle wastes of farming and livestock aimed at reducing pollution and protecting environment.

“In a small town southeast of Islamabad, we have provided biogas digesters to 50 households so that their wastes from farming, livestock raising, and cooking can be recycled instead of being burned, thus mitigating pollution,”
he told media here.

Pollution has become a prominent issue in Pakistan. In the past month Lahore repeatedly topped the daily ranking of most polluted city in the world. The adverse impact of chronic or heavy exposure to hazardous air is self-evident.

The small town, or the “green town”, aims to provide a demonstration of circular agriculture and eco-friendly lifestyle.

“The 50 digesters will not only provide electricity to the households, but also reduce stubble burning and protect the environment,” said Professor Li Xiangkai.

Starting from biogas technology, Lanzhou University, in collaboration with Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) and the research institutes in Gansu on natural resources, mechanics, mulching film, and aquaculture, is
applying an array of green technologies in the demonstration zone.

From solar water pumps, rainwater collection and purification, vegetable waste recycling for lighting or cooking, agricultural machinery for harvesting or stubble shaving, to trout aquaculture, residents are not only living an environment-friendly life, but also gaining income.

Joint talent cultivation is a major measure to facilitate technology transfer.

“In 2017, we set the goal to cultivate 100 Pakistani PhDs in five years. Now, we have seen over 70 graduated with a doctor’s diploma,” said Li.

Among the graduates, some continued academic study as post-doctors in China and some return to Pakistan to work in relevant field, including deputy head of Natural Resource Division, PARC.

“In the future, we will select more vegetable bases to transform vegetable wastes into energy. We will also work with PARC to develop agricultural waste discharge standards,” introduced Professor Li Xiangkai.

Previous articleArmy extends emergency help to people trapped in Balochistan rains
Staff Correspondent

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Army extends emergency help to people trapped in Balochistan rains

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Army assisted the civil administration of Balochistan on Wednesday in carrying out rescue and relief operations after the two-day heavy downpour triggered...
Read more
NATIONAL

Get vaccinated to remain safe from fast spreading Omicron variant, says Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning and chief of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Asad Umar Wednesday warned people at large against fast spread of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Plea seeking medical board to determine Zahir Jaffer’s mental status dismissed

ISLAMABAD: An additional sessions court under Judge Ata Rabbani on Wednesday dismissed a plea seeking the formation of a medical board to determine Zahir...
Read more
NATIONAL

Senate Chairman launches Chinese enterprises report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan-China Institute (PCI) and All-Pakistan Chinese Enterprises Association (APCEA) launched the annual 'APCEA Sustainable Development Report 2021' during an event organized at the...
Read more
NATIONAL

KP flour millers set one-week deadline for acceptance of demands

PESHAWAR: Flour millers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) have set a week-deadline for acceptance of demands, otherwise they will compel to shut down mills and...
Read more
NATIONAL

Balochistan’s 17 cities receive overall 445 mm rainfall

KARACHI: At least 17 cities of Balochistan received 445mm rain in aggregate within 24 hours, Pakistan's Met Office said in a report on Wednesday. Pasni...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Media bodies condemn ‘Bulli Bai’ App, criticize police inaction in previous...

New Delhi: Media bodies across India have strongly condemned the ‘Bulli Bai’ app that ‘auctioned’ prominent Indian Muslim women - including journalists - saying...

Demos, rallies held to mark Kashmiris’ Right to Self-Determination Day

Hong Kong bans flights from 8 countries, including Pakistan, to counter fifth Covid wave

Senate Chairman launches Chinese enterprises report

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.