Industrialisation, exports key to economic uplift: Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said industrialisation and exports were essential for uplift of economy and the PTI government was taking measures to expand industrialisation and boosting exports.

The Prime Minister expressed these views at the launching ceremony of Pakistan-China Business Investment Forum. The forum is aimed at promoting communication and enhancing information exchange by opening up new avenues of cooperation between businesses of the two countries.

The forum has been formed with the collaboration of the Board of Investment Pakistan and All Pakistan Chinese Enterprises.

As per the details, the forum consists of 18 Chinese and 19 Pakistani companies and its objective is to promote sustainable investment, export industry and development of modern technology in Pakistan.

The PM said that smaller countries were faring much better than Pakistan in exports.

“It is very painful for us. How can a country progress when it was not into exports?”

He went on to state that a country cannot progress until it sells its products to the world, also noting that the products have to be more than just agricultural in nature.

“Countries do not progress by just selling vegetables,” he added.

The premier further stated that he was often given feedback from foreign investors about the cumbersome process of investment materialisation in Pakistan.

“It takes a lot of time from an agreement to its implementation here, and the time is money for investors. He will turn away if no measures are taken for his facilitation.”

He informed that the government was now focused to undertake industrialisation and increase its exports.

PM Imran noted that planning was afoot with the Board of Investment to address the problem.

The premier went on to laud the Chinese urban planning, by stating that Pakistan must learn urban planning from China to tackle disparity in resource management arising out of rapid population growth.

“Our cities are expanding so rapidly, which will eventually lead to food crisis and a gradual decrease in green areas. China switched to vertical development and saved their land for food development,” he pointed out.

The PM further revealed that that he was scheduled to visit China next week, adding “however, the plan is tentative at the moment due to the Covid-19 situation,”

The premier concluded by stating that the trip, if it happens, would also focus on urban planning.