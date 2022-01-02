Met Office issues cooler weather warning for Karachi

KARACHI: Forecasters have warned that cold winds will increase the intensity of winter in Karachi and other parts of Sindh between January 4 and 7, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said, as a new weather system is expected to enter the country through Balochistan on Monday.

Cold and dry weather will prevail in the port city from Sunday with partly cloudy weather, it added.

The minimum temperature will remain between 12-14 degrees, while the maximum is expected to go as high as 24 degrees.

The agency earlier said a strong westerly wave would enter northern Balochistan from Monday which will gradually spread over central and upper Sindh and then almost the whole of Pakistan.

Under its influence, widespread rain-thunderstorms with isolated heavy falls are likely to occur in Dadu, Jamshoro, Shaheed Benazirabad, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Sukkur, Larkana and Qambar-Shahdkot districts between January 4-6.

While in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sanghar, Badin, Thatta, Mirpurkhas, Tando Allayar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Umerkot and TharParker districts on January 5-6.

Rain is also expected in Quetta, Ziarat, Pishin, Zhob, Qila Abdullah, Nokkundi, Dalbandin, Noshki, Turbat, Panjgur, Gwadar, Pasni, Jiwani, Lasbella, Kalat, Khuzdar, Mastung, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Jhal Magsi, Bolan, Sibbi, Kohlu and Barkhan cities of Balochistan.

Heavy rainfall may generate flash flooding in vulnerable parts of Sibbi, Bolan, Kalat, Khuzdar, Naseerabad, Kohlu and Kohe Suleman.

Heavy snowfall may cause road closures in Quetta, Pishin, Ziarat, Qilla Abdullah, Harnai, Chaman, Murree, Galliyat, Nathiagali, Kaghan, Naran, Dir, Swat, Chitral, Astore, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Neelum valley, Bagh and Haveli districts.