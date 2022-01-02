NATIONAL

Three arrested over weapon sale to Yasin shooting suspects

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Lahore police have arrested three ammunition dealers for purportedly selling the gun used in a life attempt on Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker Bilal Yasin.

A preliminary probe into the incident revealed the weapon was purchased from near the Neela Gumbad market in old Lahore.

Efforts were underway to find the original owner of the gun, police sources said.

Yasin was critically injured in an apparent assassination attempt Friday evening when two unidentified men on a motorcycle opened fire on the former minister.

He was immediately taken to Mayo Hospital where Medical Superintendent Iftikhar Qureshi said his condition was out of danger.

The following day, police on Yasin’s complaint registered a case against unidentified men at Data Darbar police station under Sections 34 (common intention) and 324 (attempted murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

Meanwhile, surveillance camera footage of the attack has also surfaced. It shows the attackers — whose faces were covered — fleeing the scene after opening fire on Yasin. Their motorcycle did not have a license plate.

Later on Friday, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar while taking notice of the incident ordered Lahore police chief Fayyaz Ahmed to arrest the suspects and submit a report at the earliest.

He also directed the provision of the best medical treatment to the lawmaker.

Staff Report

