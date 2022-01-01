NATIONAL

Yaseen ‘out of danger’: doctor

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker Bilal Yaseen, who survived an attempt on his life a day earlier, was transferred to the intensive care unit (ICU) following a surgery Saturday morning, the doctors said.

His condition is reported to be stable as he recovered in the hospital.

Dr Ahmed Fayyaz Bajwa, an orthopaedic surgeon who operated the former minister, said Yaseen was shot in the abdomen and in the hip bone.

“The recovery may take up to nine months,” Dr Bajwa told the media, adding a panel of doctors would assess his condition after two days and decide about shifting him to the general ward of the facility.

Yaseen was critically injured in an apparent assassination attempt Monday evening when two unidentified men on a motorcycle opened fire on the provincial lawmaker.

He was immediately taken to Mayo Hospital where Medical Superintendent Dr Iftikhar Qureshi said he was under treatment and his condition was out of danger.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar took notice of the incident and ordered Lahore police chief Fayyaz Ahmed to arrest the suspects and submit a report at the earliest.

He also directed the provision of the best medical treatment to the lawmaker.

Later, a police statement said Ahmed issued directives for the immediate arrest of the attackers who had covered their faces.

However, as of Saturday morning, no case has been registered as reportedly the police are awaiting a formal complaint by Yaseen.

Staff Report

