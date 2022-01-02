NATIONAL

Anti-narcotics force seizes drugs, arrests paddlers

By Staff Report
A soldier of the Anti-Narcotic Force (ANF) stands guard beside a burning pile of seized drugs by ANF on the outskirts of Islamabad on December 24, 2019. - Pakistani authorities torched tonnes of seized drugs, including heroin, hashish, cocaine, and opium at a ceremony attended by diplomats and anti-narcotics officials. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) seized 1,070.4 kilogrammes of drugs during an operation in Punjab, said a statement.

According to the statement by the agency, a raiding party supported by an intelligence department conducted a joint operation against the smugglers in the Sahiwal district and recovered the drugs from a mini truck.

The seized drugs include 808.8 kilogrammes of hashish and 261.6 kilogrammes of opium, said the ANF, adding the drugs were being smuggled from Balochistan to Lahore.

The ANF also arrested three smugglers who concealed the drugs inside a gas cylinder fixed at the mini truck.

In another operation, the anti-drug authorities conducted an intelligence-based operation at the Chaman Road in Qilla Abdullah district of Balochistan and recovered 576 litres of Acetic Anhydride chemical which is used to produce heroin.

The authorities have registered two separate cases and launched further investigations.

Staff Report

