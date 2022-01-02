Motorway traffic hit as fog blankets parts of Punjab, KP

LAHORE: Dense fog coupled with biting cold gripped parts of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa early Monday, disrupting the traffic on the highways and paralysing routine life.

Due to low visibility, the Islamabad-Peshawar motorway (M-1) is closed from Peshawar to Burhan, Lahore-Islamabad motorway (M-2) from Thoker Niaz Baig in Lahore to Sheikhupura, and Pindi Bhattian-Faisalabad motorway (M-3) from Faizpur to Nankana Sahib have been closed.

National Highways and Motorway Police have advised the drivers to switch on fog lights while driving at a slow speed.

The police have also requested the people to stay at home and avoid unnecessary travel.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted cold and cloudy weather in most parts of the country during the next 12 hours.

Rain and snow are also expected in the north and northwestern Balochistan, north Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.